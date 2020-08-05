Demolition starts on Colstrip's oldest units

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Demolition has started on parts of Colstrip Power Plant used to service its oldest units.

Construction workers began demolishing the Unit 1 and 2 cooling towers in July. The work comes 13 months after owners Talen Energy and Puget Sound Energy said it was uneconomical to keep running the units, which were shut down for good in January.

Talen didn’t answer questions about how extensive the demolition would be, or whether it was being done by local workers. Puget Sound Energy said more would be revealed after Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality released the owner’s remediation report.

“What I can tell you is that none of the work on Units 1 and 2 have any impacts to the operations of Units 3 and 4. We have filed a remediation report to MDEQ that the agency is still reviewing, which may detail more information once it's made available,” said Janet Kim of Puget Sound Energy in an email.

The cooling towers were relatively free of hazardous materials. Talen had inspected the towers for asbestos before demolition began, according to DEQ. There are no special disposal requirements for the junk, which can be hauled to a solid waste landfill.