Denver man killed in crash on I-90 near Wyoming border

A man died Thursday, and another was hospitalized, after the truck they were traveling overturned near the Wyoming border.

The two were driving a box truck eastbound on Interstate 90 early Thursday morning, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. At mile marker 554, near the town of Wyola, the truck drifted into the median. The driver, a 24-year-old from Denver, swerved and overcorrected, with the truck turning onto its side and coming to a stop to the right of the interstate.

The passenger, 36 and also from Denver, was partially ejected and did not survive the crash. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, and neither man was reportedly wearing a seat belt. The driver was taken to a hospital in Sheridan, Wyoming. He did not suffer any injuries, according to MHP.

The road conditions were bare and dry at the time, and drugs are suspected to a factor. MHP Trooper Barry Mitchell has been assigned to investigate the wreck.

More than 117 people have died on Montana’s roads in 2021, according to data from MHP. A Miles City man died Tuesday of blunt force trauma when his car left the highway near his hometown.

