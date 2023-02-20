The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River’s watershed is getting a thorough health checkup.

For three years, starting in 2022, Montana Department of Environmental Quality scientists are taking water samples across the watershed, at different times of the year and as the water levels rise and fall, to paint a fuller picture of the water quality.

Once the study is completed, the agency may offer its patient’s caregivers suggestions on how to make the river and its creeks even healthier. Those caregivers include residents of Carbon County, some of whom have banded together on projects through the Clarks Fork Yellowstone Partnership.

“We wouldn’t have a community without the river,” said John Wheaton, a board member of the partnership and a hydrogeologist. “To sustain the river, we need to understand it.”

Diverse

Born high in the Beartooth Mountains, the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River undergoes a dramatic change by the time it empties into the Yellowstone River, about 150 miles downstream.

The upper river is a mountain stream, tumbling through steep, rocky canyons and pine forests. A 20-mile stretch was recognized as worthy of protection under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act in 1990. After coursing through this section, and carving an arc through northwestern Wyoming, the river transitions to a prairie stream, surrounded by high desert, agriculture and fed by a dozen creeks.

“It’s really important to note that the Rock Creek side of this watershed is very different than the mainstem of the Clarks Fork Yellowstone,” said Abbie Ebert, a water quality monitoring specialist for DEQ.

On Feb. 16, Ebert provided initial results from the first year of sampling to the public during a meeting in Joliet.

The overarching goal of the research is to assess the river’s water quality by measuring a variety of pollutants. If certain pollutant levels are high, the agency will attempt to identify the source and work with locals to create a plan to reduce the contaminant – kind of like a doctor recommending a healthier diet to improve a patient’s health.

“Suggested actions would only be necessary if there is potential harm to human health,” Ebert explained.

Monitoring

The first year of monitoring showed high levels of ammonia and arsenic coming from Silvertip Creek. Is that due to the area’s geology or something else? Rock Creek sees an increase in total nitrogen after Red Lodge, which drops as it goes downstream before rising again when it merges with Red Lodge Creek. Below Cooney Reservoir, water samples showed spikes in nitrates and nitrites. There were also high levels of selenium on 16 tributaries, a naturally occurring mineral known to negatively impact the reproduction of fish.

Nitrates are common in fertilizers. Elevated nitrite levels in water may come from septic systems or animal waste runoff. Total nitrogen levels come from adding together ammonia, nitrates and nitrites.

The amount of pollutants allowed to enter a river or stream is calculated through standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA has established Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) to define the amount of a certain pollutant a waterbody can hold before it impacts water quality and beneficial uses such as agriculture, recreation and aquatic life.

According to the Clean Water Act, each state must develop TMDLs for all waters identified as impaired. About 40 miles of the Clarks Fork – from Bridger Creek to the Yellowstone River – has been classified as “impaired” based on high levels of nitrogen, nitrate, nitrite, ammonia, phosphorus and sediment, among others. All of these are common pollutants associated with agriculture.

Ebert noted that because parts of the Clarks Fork watershed are very different environments, thresholds for pollutants might change depending on the region.

Farming

The Montana Natural Resources and Conservation Service has already identified sugar beet farming as a source of high sediment runoff into the river and is working with producers to reduce erosion in the area.

According to an NRCS report, “There are two main public-source water concerns in this watershed. The first is the possibility of excess nutrient loads within the Clarks Fork contaminating the City of Fromberg’s municipal water supply. Also, both Billings and Lockwood have intakes on the Yellowstone River below the Clarks Fork confluence and have serious sedimentation issues during high run-off events.”

The NRCS is working with agricultural producers in the valley to experiment with no-till farming and sprinklers, rather than flood irrigation, to water crops as ways to reduce sediment runoff into the river.

Partnership

“My personal opinion is the river is not in bad shape, let’s keep it that way,” Wheaton said. “But you can’t manage what you don’t know.”

He also noted that “it’s all the same water,” whether it’s in an irrigation canal, the river or a homeowner’s well. His own well water in Fromberg reflects the geology of the area, an ancient sea coast heavy with salt. So he hauls in drinking water.

The Clarks Fork Yellowstone Partnership is looking to use the DEQ’s final water analysis, which may be five years out, to identify projects that might be in the public’s interest and help local communities. The group would then work to seek funding, writing grants to develop win-win projects, Wheaton said. That won’t happen quickly, but starting with the water analysis is important, he added.

As Montana sees climatic extremes – like last year’s devastating 500-year flood that included the Clarks Fork and Rock Creek, as well as extended droughts – protecting the water supply and building flood resilience become more important, Wheaton said.

Board member Brooke Million told the gathering in Joliet that the partnership is striving to promote grassroots conservation, build partnerships and educate the community as it is concerned about the long-term health of the watershed. To that end, the group started its own volunteer water quality monitoring program in 2019.

“Our big goal is information exchange,” Wheaton added.