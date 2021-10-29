DEQ ignored the law when approving mine expansion, court rules

Ruling in favor the mine expansion, the Board of Environmental Review concluded that conservation groups "failed to present evidence necessary to establish the existence of any water quality standard violations.” That conclusion followed the board not allowing the evidence to be introduced.

“It was nauseating. It was so disgusting to see DEQ and the hearings examiner bend over backwards to do anything that the mining company wanted, at the expense of water quality, the facts, and the law,” said Anne Hedges, MEIC director of policy and legislative affairs. “And to not be able to do anything about it, other than wait to get into court so we would get a fair consideration of our claims.”

The mine permit isn’t valid if it wasn’t done right, Hedges said, meaning coal mining should stop in the area covered by the permit.

Asked if DEQ made the same errors in other permits, Hedges said the more recent permitting of Rosebud mine Area F treated the water quality of Armells in the same way that Bidegaray ruled against Thursday.