DEQ ignored the law when approving mine expansion, court rules

Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality ignored state and federal law when permitting the expansion of a coal mine, which continues to operate in southeast Montana, a court has ruled.
State District Judge Katherine Bidegaray ordered DEQ to revisit its 2015 permit to expand Rosebud Mine. The 25,752-acre strip mine is currently the sole source of coal for Colstrip Power Plant, which burns about 8 million tons of coal annually.
Moira Davin, a DEQ spokesperson, said it’s too early to know what the court order will mean for mine operations.
“They weren’t able to say yet how it would impact anything,” Davin said of her team. “They say they really have to go over it closely and have some conversations about what that would mean.”
There have been six areas permitted for mining over the decades. Thursday's order deals with one area of roughly 6,000 acres.
The Montana Environmental Information Center, a pollution watchdog, and the Sierra Club are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
At the core of the order is how DEQ dealt with mine water flowing into the East Fork Armells Creek. For years the creek has been the target of salty runoff from the surface mine and also contaminants from the toxic coal ash ponds servicing the power plant.
Since 2006, DEQ considered Armells Creek pollution impaired, unable to support the growth of aquatic life. There has been no effort to undo pollution damage to the creek, though state law requires a plan. Bidegaray found that DEQ was doing the opposite, allowing already harmful salt levels in Armells to increase another 13% with pollution from the permitted area, while also ignoring runoff from future areas, which have since been permitted.
DEQ is forbidden under the Montana Strip and Underground Mine Reclamation Act from issuing mine permits unless the mine owner proves that the mine’s impacts won’t damage the balance of water outside the permit area. The point of the law is to maintain and improve the state’s clean and healthful environment, a requirement of the Montana Constitution.
The law wasn’t followed when regulators approved permits for a section of the mine known as Amended Area B, Bidegaray concluded. Rosebud Mine owner Western Energy didn’t provide proof and DEQ didn’t require it to. The permit opened another 4 million tons of coal to mining.
Later, when the Montana Environmental Information Center confronted DEQ with evidence the mine would do biological damage to East Fork Armells Creek, regulators fought to keep the evidence from being considered. MEIC’s report by a qualified biologist showed there was life in Armells.
Backing DEQ in not accepting the evidence was the Montana Board of Environmental Review, an appellate body whose hearings examiner ruled against accepting MEIC’s report about the mine’s impacts on water quality, among other things.
Ruling in favor the mine expansion, the Board of Environmental Review concluded that conservation groups "failed to present evidence necessary to establish the existence of any water quality standard violations.” That conclusion followed the board not allowing the evidence to be introduced.
“It was nauseating. It was so disgusting to see DEQ and the hearings examiner bend over backwards to do anything that the mining company wanted, at the expense of water quality, the facts, and the law,” said Anne Hedges, MEIC director of policy and legislative affairs. “And to not be able to do anything about it, other than wait to get into court so we would get a fair consideration of our claims.”
The mine permit isn’t valid if it wasn’t done right, Hedges said, meaning coal mining should stop in the area covered by the permit.
Asked if DEQ made the same errors in other permits, Hedges said the more recent permitting of Rosebud mine Area F treated the water quality of Armells in the same way that Bidegaray ruled against Thursday.
There was also an issue with DEQ and the Board of Environmental Review turning to an admittedly flawed report to justify their work. The report was a study of Armells done by someone without qualifications. Both the board and DEQ had recognized the report as unacceptable, but used it anyway to justify the mine permit.
“It was irrational and arbitrary for the DEQ and the BER to rely on an analysis that both entities expressly found to be unacceptable and unreliable for assessing the applicable water quality standards, “ Bidegaray concluded. “An agency may not rely on evidence that the agency itself deems inadequate.”