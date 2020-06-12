You are the owner of this article.
DEQ releases order against drinking water in West Yellowstone
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued a warning against drinking tap water in the town of West Yellowstone, located in Gallatin County.

The order came Friday in a press release from the town that said damage to the spring that supplies its water may have introduced contaminants harmful to its residents. The DEQ recommends avoiding any consumption of tap water, including brushing teeth or for preparing food.

The Gallatin County-City Health Department also announced that all restaurants would temporarily close until the problem is resolved through further testing of the water supply. Although hotels, motels and day care centers will remain opened, only bottled water would be permitted for use. All ice should be discarded.

West Yellowstone officials have arranged for the delivery of 1,000 cases of bottled water from Bozeman, according to the press release.

