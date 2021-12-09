DEQ seeks comments on new plan to look for gold at Zortman Mine Complex

A Bozeman man has submitted a second application to search for gold atop the abandoned Zortman Mine Complex in the Little Rocky Mountains.
Luke Ployhar, who owns Blue Arc LLC, was already authorized in February by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to conduct a similar extraction of rock and have it assayed for precious metals. However, the work approved under the first state permit cannot start until he posts bond.
Ployhar said the state wanted a $24,450 bond because part of the access road he planned to build crossed over a liner put in place as part of previous mine reclamation at the site. Moving about 1,000 feet to the east avoided the road, but a DEQ spokesperson said the project would still require bonding, although that amount will not be calculated until the environmental review is completed.
“The other area is just as good to do testing and we wouldn’t have to build the road,” Ployhar said.
The draft environmental assessment analyzes potential impacts from the proposed exploration project. DEQ will accept public comments until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2022.
Challenged
A coalition of environmental groups and the Fort Belknap Indian Community sued DEQ in April over the first excavation proposal, saying the agency erred by not consulting with the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes. DEQ did seek comment from the tribes after a draft EA was written, the agency noted.
The lawsuit has stalled because Ployhar has not posted the bond to proceed, said Derf Johnson, staff attorney for the Montana Environmental Information Center, one of the plaintiffs.
MEIC, the tribes and Earthworks claim the excavation will allow oxidization of minerals in the rock creating acidic runoff. The draft EA says exposure of acidic rock would be minimal and “would not produce additional acidic or metal-laden run-off.” The document also claims runoff from the work site would not make it to nearby streams.
Johnson also noted the DEQ wrote that activity at the reclaimed mine site may invoke the Comprehensive Environmental, Response, Compensation and Liability Act, or CERCLA, which governs Superfund sites like the Zortman Mine Complex.
If a problem occurs, Ployhar could be liable under laws governing Superfund sites, Johnson said.
“He’s talking about going in and interfering with the whole process,” he said.
Ployhar said he assumes the CERCLA heads up was just a warning by DEQ to be careful.
“Anything we’re doing shouldn’t affect any reclamation stuff,” he added.
History
Blue Arc would be excavating in the same area that Pegasus Gold Corp. mined from 1979 to 1996. After Pegasus declared bankruptcy, the state of Montana was left with a $100 million cleanup bill and water pollution requiring three dams to capture runoff. The water is so polluted from the mining activities that it is cleaned in onsite treatment plants.
Heavy metals, nitrates, selenium and cyanide leach from the old mine site. Water pollution in the area, which includes the small town of Zortman and the nearby Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, may require treatment for 20 years or more.
In 2020, the Bureau of Land Management proposed a 20-year withdrawal of mining on its federal lands in and around the Zortman Mining Complex. The agency led oversight of the Superfund cleanup at the mine. Because Ployhar’s project is on private land the withdrawal does not apply.
When the withdrawal was announced, BLM state director John Mehlhoff said, “These public lands need to be protected to enable ongoing reclamation work as quickly and cost effectively as possible. The completed reclamation efforts will stabilize the area and enable us to continue working with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to return the area to a state that can support the area’s abundant wildlife resources."
Prospects
Despite the past history in the Little Rockies, Ployhar sees great potential in an underground mine using modern technology. To that end, Blue Arc owns almost 60 mining patents in the southeast corner of the Little Rocky Mountains in Phillips County.
Ployhar’s latest exploration proposal would involve excavating a trench about 350 square feet and 25 feet deep to extract a 125-ton bulk sample for testing. The rock would be trucked offsite for crushing and testing.
The draft EA noted Ployhar “addressed DEQ’s concerns” raised during the application review “by modifying the proposed action to reduce potential impacts; therefore, development of additional alternatives was not considered necessary.”
This means the DEQ will either approve Ployhar’s application for an exploration license as proposed, or deny it entirely. However, “Ployhar would still be allowed to conduct casual use-level activities but would not be able to dig into the ground with mechanized equipment.”
Ployhar said that if he was not seeking to excavate in a previously mined area he would not even have to seek a permit from DEQ under the state’s exclusion for small miners.
“It’s time consuming, every time we change it’s a year,” he said. “But we’re in no rush.”
To submit comments or view the draft EA, visit the DEQ website at: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article1.