DEQ seeks comments on new plan to look for gold at Zortman Mine Complex

“He’s talking about going in and interfering with the whole process,” he said.

Ployhar said he assumes the CERCLA heads up was just a warning by DEQ to be careful.

“Anything we’re doing shouldn’t affect any reclamation stuff,” he added.

History

Blue Arc would be excavating in the same area that Pegasus Gold Corp. mined from 1979 to 1996. After Pegasus declared bankruptcy, the state of Montana was left with a $100 million cleanup bill and water pollution requiring three dams to capture runoff. The water is so polluted from the mining activities that it is cleaned in onsite treatment plants.

Heavy metals, nitrates, selenium and cyanide leach from the old mine site. Water pollution in the area, which includes the small town of Zortman and the nearby Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, may require treatment for 20 years or more.

In 2020, the Bureau of Land Management proposed a 20-year withdrawal of mining on its federal lands in and around the Zortman Mining Complex. The agency led oversight of the Superfund cleanup at the mine. Because Ployhar’s project is on private land the withdrawal does not apply.