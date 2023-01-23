DEQ to host meeting on water quality for Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is hosting a public meeting on at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Joliet to share results of a water quality monitoring project for the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River watershed and to provide updates on future water quality monitoring.

Water quality monitoring from the 2022 season is part of a three- to four-year project to assess current water quality conditions and determine whether Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDL) are a necessary step to restore water quality. A TMDL defines the amount of a certain pollutant a waterbody can hold before it impacts water quality and beneficial uses such as agriculture, recreation and aquatic life. If DEQ determines TMDLs are needed, the agency will work with local stakeholders to outline a plan to reduce pollutants.

The public meeting will be held at the Joliet Community Center and will include a presentation from the Clarks Fork Yellowstone Partnership on the volunteer monitoring data collected from 2019-2022. The public can join the presentation in-person, by phone or online.

To access the online or phone option, visit: Water Quality, Public Meeting on Water Monitoring Project for the Clarks Fork Yellowstone, Montana DEQ (mt.gov)

For more information on DEQ’s water quality monitoring program, visit: deq.mt.gov/water/Programs/Monitoring.