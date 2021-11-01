Despite huge infusion of COVID money, YAM grapples with staff exodus

During that time, budget shortfalls were addressed with staff reductions, grants, and controlling costs, Greenberger said. The museum also received support from its Board of Trustees for general operations, as reported in the 2020 audit. Nearly $175,000 was donated for general operations and collected through the museum’s capital campaign across 2019 and 2020.

As well, donations totaling $289,940 restricted to land acquisition were made during that time, and earlier this year, the organization purchased a vacant lot on the corner of 6th Ave. N. and N. 26th with an ultimate goal of expanding the museum.

Anspach said there are “no concrete plans, as much as there are dreams for the future,” indicating the land, which is a parcel away from the Visible Vault, could be used for storage in the future or a sculpture garden.

“Organizations have to be opportunistic,” added former board member and longtime volunteer Larry Martin, who is assisting with the search for the new director. “If you don’t grab it, it's gone forever.”

Without a rudder