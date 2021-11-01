Despite huge infusion of COVID money, YAM grapples with staff exodus

Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series examining the effects of COVID-19 and staff challenges at the Yellowstone Art Museum. The first part was published on Sunday.
Like all cultural institutions in the country battered by COVID shutdowns, the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings has struggled.
During the worst of the pandemic, the museum was closed to the public. And then, even with the infusion of nearly $450,000 from various federal and state COVID relief funds, staff were laid off and exhibits were postponed.
The layoffs and other policy changes caused some contention. Between the job cuts, resignations and retirements, at least 40% of the YAM’s staff was gone within a 10-month period, starting in September 2020 with the layoff of three employees.
Among the exodus was the museum’s Executive Director Bryan Knicely, who joined the YAM in 2018 and resigned last July. During his short tenure, his salary was boosted from $87,720 to nearly $140,000, according to museum tax documents through 2020.
Public trust
Nationally, wages and equity gaps in the museum field are being scrutinized as staff shuffle out of the profession. There’s a significant gap between executive salaries and other staff. The median salary for a museum director in 2019 was $255,000, according to a national survey of 187 museums by the Association of Art Museum Directors.
That wage is 12% higher – $289,000 – across 18 responding museums in the Mountain Plains, which includes an area from Montana and the Dakotas down to Texas, and 122% higher than the average median salary of all museum workers. What those numbers don't take into account is fluctuations in pay based on museum size, budgets, number of staff, location and more.
Liz Moore, executive director of the Montana Nonprofit Association, said boards are required by the IRS to use comparability data when setting executive compensation, often provided to museums by the American Alliance of Museums, which also accredits museums, and the Association of Art Museum Directors.
“For someone running a million-dollar organization with multiple staff and complex funding sources — if they are doing their job you want to properly compensate them,” said Moore.
Chris Riccardo, executive director of Helena’s Holter Museum of Art, said it’s a struggle to keep consistent funding for the nonprofit museum, and it’s difficult to bring in qualified staff from other regions and offer competitive salaries.
“Most of us are nonprofit,” he said of the state’s museums, “and we are always kind of struggling, so salaries are certainly not on the national average for what we do.”
Riccardo gave a talk in October at the Montana Association of Gallery Directors’ Association about challenges many museums have retaining staff, which has been exacerbated during the pandemic. Riccardo said people are leaving the museum industry partly over wages and advancement opportunities. “Salaries were number-one on the list, but also, is there room to move up in the museum?”
Mary Serbe, former education director at the YAM, said she’s seen people locally and nationally leaving the museum field entirely.
“Unfortunately, many museums come out of an old-fashioned structure, and it doesn’t give room for young people, women, people of color, to thrive financially and to have a true voice in the field,” she said. “My own personal experience and what I read about on a daily basis, many of the most passionate people are leaving museums and cultural institutions of all sizes in the U.S., and some of the most broken aspects of the structure remain intact.”
Serbe, who worked in art education and museums in Chicago prior to coming to Montana for the education director position, told The Gazette she left the YAM in July due to underqualified leadership and the lack of oversight regarding the handling of Knicely’s resignation.
“I saw the YAM decreasing transparency, beyond my own sphere of influence,” Serbe said. “I saw relationships with the community being damaged, relationships with artists and relationships with the statewide community of the arts — those relationships were eroding.”
Moore, with the Montana Nonprofit Association, describes nonprofits as having a “social compact,” an agreement to work on behalf of the common good. “That’s what nonprofits do, and trust and reputation is everything within that,” said Moore. “We spend a great deal of time talking about transparency from that perspective.”
Public trust extends beyond how an organization manages the funds it receives; it extends to the organization’s willingness to share its management of public dollars with the public.
“It does behoove nonprofits to be transparent,” said Moore. “Our currency is trust.”
Cost of business
The YAM receives 82% of its funding from public support, which includes gifts, grants, contributions, admissions and membership fees, according to its 2020 tax filings. Those contributions amounted to $1.34 million in 2020 and nearly $5 million total since 2016.
The YAM emerged from 2020 with total revenue of $1.81 million. Minus expenses, the museum showed a balance above $200K to close the year.
Staff salaries, other compensation, and benefits account for upwards of 48% of total expenses, said YAM finance and administration director John Greenberger. Fixed costs including salaries, depreciation, building maintenance, and utilities, amount to 70% of the YAM’s operating expenses, leaving 30% for programming, exhibitions, and education, he said.
Of the YAM’s total operating budget, about $735,000 went to salaries in 2020 for 20 employees, compared to 19 staff and $743,000 the year prior, according to tax documents. Executive director compensation is a large chunk of that pie, accounting for more than 20% of the compensation budget.
Knicely joined the YAM staff in March 2018 and was paid $87,720 that year. Compensation jumped about 25% in 2019 to $131,650, and in 2020, his salary rose again by about 6% to $139,358, as reported in the organization’s tax filing documents. Salary data for 2021 has not yet been reported.
Because of their nonprofit status, museums are required to report compensation of directors and employees making more than $100,000, as well as any compensation offered to officers and trustees, on their tax filings.
And, executive director compensation requires board approval. According to YAM forms filed with the IRS, “compensation for the organization’s executive director is based upon board approval and comparable data for this position.”
Knicely, who came to Billings from Indiana, received an offer that was about 16% higher than his predecessor’s and included a 3% raise yearly as well as up to $20,000 in bonus payments, according to Anspach and Greenberger. Other compensation included the nonprofit’s paid portion of benefits (health, dental, vision, life, and retirement), around $30,000 across three years.
A comparable position at the Missoula Art Museum showed executive compensation at $98,375 for the 2020 fiscal year, up about 3% each year, with $42,697 in other compensation.
“The negotiation team at the time did something that we are having to live with since then,” said Board President Deborah Anspach, indicating only the search committee at the time was included in setting the salary.
"All we know is the final figure they came up with," she said, indicating compensation for the new executive director will be determined through negotiations once that person has been selected.
Financial infusion
About $1.61 billion of the nearly $800 billion given out in the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) went to arts and cultural organizations. An analysis by Cultural Workers United of 228 of the largest cultural organizations that received PPP loans found that through June 1, 2021, more than 14,400 workers (about 28% of the workforce) were let go due to reductions.
Museum employment hit a 10-year low in May 2020, with 121,300 workers employed by museums, historical sites and similar institutions compared to 174,600 the month before, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In June 2021, about 35,900 workers were still vacant from the workforce.
At the Missoula Art Museum, executive director Laura Millin said the organization has had two recent resignations but both positions were rehired. “MAM made a commitment to retain all staff early in the pandemic, and we have done so.” The organization received $138,000 in PPP funds, as well as $126,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. During that time, Millin oversaw a staff of 26 with a total revenue of $877,269, according to tax filings.
The YAM received more than $300,000 in PPP funds in April 2020 and January 2021. The museum also received $144,000 in CARES funding provided by the state of Montana in 2020. A series of COVID grants from the Art Bridges Foundation totaling $40,000 also contributed to the YAM’s revenue in 2020.
Both PPP loans were earmarked entirely for payroll and forgiven based on criteria that include maintaining employee and compensation levels and spending at least 60% of the proceeds on payroll costs, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In September 2020, three full-time staff were let go during workplace restructuring “in order to proactively address budget shortfalls for both the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years,” according to a severance letter obtained by The Gazette. The curator, education program coordinator, and membership and volunteer coordinator were cut.
“We picked those employees that had redundancy,” said Greenberger. “There was never an agenda, other than trying to keep this museum solvent at a point in time where we had no idea where we were going to go.” The decision was made on the heels of what Greenberger described as a successful art auction, which accounts for upwards of 20% of the museum’s revenue, but an uncertain future. “We couldn’t have Masquerade, we didn’t have SummerFair, and we just did not know where this museum was going financially.”
During that time, budget shortfalls were addressed with staff reductions, grants, and controlling costs, Greenberger said. The museum also received support from its Board of Trustees for general operations, as reported in the 2020 audit. Nearly $175,000 was donated for general operations and collected through the museum’s capital campaign across 2019 and 2020.
As well, donations totaling $289,940 restricted to land acquisition were made during that time, and earlier this year, the organization purchased a vacant lot on the corner of 6th Ave. N. and N. 26th with an ultimate goal of expanding the museum.
Anspach said there are “no concrete plans, as much as there are dreams for the future,” indicating the land, which is a parcel away from the Visible Vault, could be used for storage in the future or a sculpture garden.
“Organizations have to be opportunistic,” added former board member and longtime volunteer Larry Martin, who is assisting with the search for the new director. “If you don’t grab it, it's gone forever.”
Without a rudder
As reported by The Gazette on Sunday, the YAM lacks employees to carry out key functions of the museum, which has had a cooling effect for local artists who are postponing or pulling shows until the museum is properly staffed. Museum officials are in the midst of rehiring several positions in education, curation, development, and the executive director. Yet, the board only has the power to hire a new director, who will then rehire other vacant positions within the organization.
Anspach, Greenberger, and Martin comprise a transition team responsible for hiring and setting compensation for the incoming executive director. Anspach joined the YAM board of trustees in 2014 and became board president in 2020. Greenberger was a board member prior to joining the staff four years ago, Martin has been involved with the YAM as a board member, financial supporter, and volunteer since the 1980s.
“Our bylaws require ‘board approval’ to hire an ED, so after a final candidate is selected his/her name will be presented to the board for a final vote of approval,” Anspach said.
The search committee’s priorities in hiring a new director are centered on teamwork, said Anspach. “We want someone who can come in, who understands the value of each employee who is here, understanding that this is a team effort.”
“We, like other arts organizations, are emerging from pandemic,” added Martin, “so one of things we are looking for the new ED to do is to lead us out of the pandemic and get back into creating the importance and strength of this museum as a cultural resource for this community. And that is going to involve someone who we hope will engage all of our constituents.”
Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series examining the effects of COVID-19 and internal challenges at the Yellowstone Art Museum.…