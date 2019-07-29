An adult field program is being offered at the Great Plains Dinosaur Museum in Malta in August.
Participants can join paleontologists from the museum and Two Medicine Dinosaur Center as they continue to discover and uncover dinosaurs and other fossils in north-central Montana.
Participants will excavate and jacket bones, learn basic local geology, surveying techniques, how to collect and record scientific data from a site, and how to safely collect and transport fossils.
The final 2019 dig opportunity begins Aug. 26 and ends Aug. 30. It is recommended that diggers start on the first day of the session for the introductory tour and training and stay for however many days they choose. Program details (including age restrictions) are available on the museum website at www.greatplainsdinosaurs.org.
For additional information, contact the museum at dinosaur@itstriangle.com or 406-654-5300.