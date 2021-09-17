Disease blamed for whitefish deaths on Yellowstone River

More than 50 whitefish were found dead on the Yellowstone River following Labor Day weekend.

Testing by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has found some of the fish were likely killed by proliferative kidney disease, or PKD — a condition caused by a parasite affecting salmonids, such as mountain whitefish and trout.

PKD has infected fish in the Yellowstone River before, with a significant outbreak in 2016 that lead to a temporary recreational closure along 183 miles of the stream.

Anglers first reported seeing a small number of dead fish over Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 8, FWP staff floated between the Grey Owl and Mallard’s Rest fishing access sites in Paradise Valley and observed 57 dead whitefish. They collected several dead and dying fish to submit for testing.

Biologists will continue to monitor conditions on the Yellowstone River. No trout mortality was observed. At this time, no closures or restrictions are expected for the Yellowstone River or its tributaries.

Anglers can help reduce stress for fish by following these practices when catching and releasing fish, though fish mortality may still occur:

• Land the fish quickly.