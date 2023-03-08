An estimated 200 Wyoming pronghorns have died since mid-February due to an outbreak of Mycoplasma bovis, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

The disease has been preliminarily identified as the cause of death by the agency, working in collaboration with the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory, in animals found south of Pinedale, the west-central area of the state.

“While reported M. bovis outbreaks causing mortality in wildlife are rare, this is not the first occurrence of M. bovis being linked to pronghorn mortalities in Wyoming,” said Wyoming Game and Fish wildlife disease specialist Hank Edwards in a press release.

The first reported cases of pneumonia in pronghorn occurred during the winters of 2019 and 2020 near Gillette, involving at least 460 animals. Those outbreaks started at a similar time in mid-February and then tapered down by the beginning of April.

The disease is likely spread by direct contact of nasal and respiratory secretions, according to a department fact sheet.

M. bovis occurs globally in cattle and is known to infect bison, white‐tailed deer and mule deer in addition to pronghorns.

Signs of infection can include lethargy, anorexia, coughing and nasal discharge. Abnormal behavior such as an isolated individual lying down or finding multiple carcasses on the landscape can be indicators of M. bovis infection.

In cattle, Mycoplasma bovis can lead to pneumonia, mastitis, arthritis, fever, otitis, nasal and ocular discharge.

Mycoplasma bovis should not be confused with Mycobacterium bovis which causes tuberculosis in cattle. They are two unrelated bacteria that cause very different diseases.

Game and Fish continues to monitor for the disease across the state. With the exception of the Gillette area, this bacteria has not been reported to be associated with significant mortality in other wildlife populations in Wyoming.

To date, this pathogen has not been shown to affect domestic pets such as horses, dogs or cats and is not considered a human health risk. Local Game and Fish personnel will periodically remove carcasses and euthanize dying pronghorn in relatively accessible areas when disturbance to other healthy wintering pronghorn is minimal to help reduce the prevalence of this pathogen on the landscape, the agency stated.

The source of infection of the M. bovis and the ability to predict the duration and the geographic distribution of the outbreak in pronghorn is unknown.