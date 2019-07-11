Montana State University is no longer under a shelter order after a disgruntled employee who had threatened to "end it all" was arrested.
The campus was locked down for about two hours Thursday. No shots were fired and no one was injured in the incident, which began around 12:15 p.m.
On Thursday, campus police were made aware of a disgruntled lower-level campus employee who was in the process of being dismissed from his job.
The man had made threats toward the campus and said "to a family member he was ready to end it all and he has all of his guns loaded and he was ready to take out anyone with him," MSU Police Chief Frank Parrish said.
Police also learned of a social media post from the employee stating, "all I can say right now is f--- this life. I am ready to check out," Parrish said.
In a press conference on campus, which the Bozeman Daily Chronicle live streamed on Facebook, Parrish said the employee was scheduled for a dismissal hearing a 2 p.m. and had been on campus about 20 minutes before the incident began. Police said his car was parked in a campus lot, and he had bought a parking pass.
After they were unable to find the man, and because police knew he was agitated, police issued the "shelter in place" warning, Parrish said.
“We knew he was on campus and we knew he was already agitated,” Parrish said.
Law enforcement found the man in Norm Asbjornson Hall and took him into custody. He didn't have any guns on him, but police knew he had access to two shotguns and a rifle. As of 2:30 p.m. police had not located the guns, MSU News Director Michael Becker said.
The man was taken into custody just after 2 p.m.
The campus was locked down for about 2 hours while police searched for the man. The university was resistant to release any information but told those on campus at 12:54 p.m. to “seek shelter inside a room with a locking door. Close windows and blinds. Continue normal activity. Do not leave secured space until further instructions provided.” Visitors and family were also warned to stay away from campus.
“We take these types of situations extremely seriously,” Parrish said.
Becker said he couldn’t recall another “shelter in place” alert being issued by the university.
Becker said the last time the university used its alert system was in March, during a collapse of two roofs on the school’s gym.
Campus police, the Bozeman Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff Office's, Montana Highway Patrol, and the Gallatin County Emergency and MSU Emergency management all responded to the incident.