The disproportionate school punishments for American Indian students highlighted in an ACLU report released Monday aren't new. They're reflected in previous federal data sets from throughout the 2010s.
The Montana data mirrors similar disparities across the nation; black, Hispanic and American Indian students are all more likely than white students to be suspended, arrested or expelled.
The Obama-administration Education Department issued federal guidance in 2014 aiming to reduce the use of exclusionary discipline in schools, but it was pulled back under the Trump administration in 2018. Supporters of reforming discipline argued that it improved outcomes for students who typically struggle the most, but opponents argued that it compromised school safety.
The push followed years of zero-tolerance policies that came into vogue in the 1990s, often detailing "if this, then that" type consequences for rule-breaking, sometimes including minor infractions. However, such policies were increasingly criticized in the 2000s as academic studies found little positive impact from the policies, with out-of-school suspensions doubling since the 1970s.
Large urban districts like Los Angeles and New York took on reforms, cutting their out-of-school suspension rates steeply. Both programs were criticized from within and without school districts, but at least some of Los Angeles' reforms have been adopted by the rest of California.
According to the Education Commission of the States, a group that tracks legislation, 17 states passed laws affecting school discipline in 2017 and 2018. The nearest geographically to Montana were Colorado and Utah.
The Montana ACLU report calls for several reforms, including some that states have taken on; banning zero-tolerance policies in schools, banning exclusionary discipline for students in sixth grade and under, and focusing on behavior modification instead of punishments.
Montana has dipped into some of those ideas. Billings has expanded an in-house alternative school model aimed at helping students with behavioral issues in regular classrooms. Schools across the state have adopted trauma-informed educational approaches aimed at addressing the root of behavioral problems. The Office of Public Instruction operates a program, the Montana Behavioral Initiative, aimed at providing proactive support for students.
Schools of Promise, a federally funded school turnaround program, zeroed in on providing resources to students under a trauma informed model, but the program was targeted to only a handful of schools.
There's been little widespread policy debate in Montana.
“We hope that (the report) sparks productive conversation from the local school level to the state level,” said Kirsten Bokenkamp, ACLU of Montana communications director and co-author of the report.