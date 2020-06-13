Do-not-use order lifted for West Yellowstone water

Water in West Yellowstone is safe for consumption and restaurants and other food establishments may reopen, the Department of Environmental Quality reported Saturday.
According to a Saturday release:
During the first weekend of June, the primary water source for the town of West Yellowstone was damaged.
Water samples collected June 9 showed unsafe levels of bacteria in the water. As a result, DEQ issued a do-not-use order Friday, and the Gallatin County Health Department ordered restaurants and other food establishments to close until further notice.
A new water sample was collected Saturday and taken to Helena for testing. The new sample was tested for petroleum-based products. That test was returned negative. Because of this, DEQ and the county health department have rolled back the do-not-use orders.
More tests must be completed, however, and DEQ has issued a health advisory. While the situation is no considered an emergency and water does not need to be boiled or treated before use, the public should consult a doctor if any health concerns arise. Infants, pregnant women, older adults and those with compromised immune systems may be at higher risk.
The release thanked West Yellowstone residents who helped distribute water to the community and worked to expedite sample testing Saturday.
