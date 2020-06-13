Do-not-use order lifted for West Yellowstone water

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Water in West Yellowstone is safe for consumption and restaurants and other food establishments may reopen, the Department of Environmental Quality reported Saturday.

According to a Saturday release:

During the first weekend of June, the primary water source for the town of West Yellowstone was damaged.

Water samples collected June 9 showed unsafe levels of bacteria in the water. As a result, DEQ issued a do-not-use order Friday, and the Gallatin County Health Department ordered restaurants and other food establishments to close until further notice.

A new water sample was collected Saturday and taken to Helena for testing. The new sample was tested for petroleum-based products. That test was returned negative. Because of this, DEQ and the county health department have rolled back the do-not-use orders.

More tests must be completed, however, and DEQ has issued a health advisory. While the situation is no considered an emergency and water does not need to be boiled or treated before use, the public should consult a doctor if any health concerns arise. Infants, pregnant women, older adults and those with compromised immune systems may be at higher risk.