Documents detail ouster of University of Wyoming president

In another alleged incident, Nichols "raised her voice" with an employee after Nichols' dog jumped on a student working as a caterer in her home. Nichols told the worker it was unacceptable to bring anyone into the home who is afraid of dogs, according to the documents.

Nichols said in a statement distributed by her attorney that she accepts people may have criticized her as a boss who had to eliminate jobs and cut resources, but she never treated anybody in an abusive way.

"I sorely regret that the Trustees decided to hide these complaints from me and never ask for my response," she continued. "Instead for months, I was led to believe I would be at UW for another 3 years. I wanted to continue as UW's President. The documents confirm that the terms of my renewed contract were negotiated and finalized with the Trustees. During the time of this secret investigation, I was being recruited for two other university presidential positions. I passed on them because my renewed contract with UW was negotiated and done."

Nichols and trustees agreed in January 2019 to a new contract that would have paid the popular president over $500,000 in total compensation. University human resources officials on Jan. 28 became aware of the foundation employee incident, the documents show.