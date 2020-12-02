DOJ, Salish and Kootenai Tribes launch pilot response project to address MMIW cases

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation will work with federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies to create a response plan in missing persons case that they hope to eventually distribute to tribes across the country.
The response plan aims to create guidelines for law enforcement's initial response to cases, communication with media, the public and family of missing loved ones, and guidelines on providing victim services, said outgoing U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, who will resign Wednesday.
Once completed, the response plan created by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, its tribal police, and federal partners will be used as a blueprint for guidelines for other tribes catered to their community's specific needs.
The project was announced during a CSKT council meeting on Tuesday. The goal is to complete the response plan by Dec. 11, Alme said.
“This pilot project will likely be the first in the United States,” he said.
Montana is just one of five states working with tribal nations to develop "culturally appropriate" guidelines to address the high rate in which American Indians go missing.
Oklahoma announced last week the creation of a tribal response plan there, and Alaska, Oregon, Minnesota and Michigan are set to follow suit.
"Part of the pilot process is to gain insight and experience about how these guides work and feed that back into working groups to improve guides," Alme said.
In Montana, Native Americans consistently make up about 25% of missing person's cases, despite being only 6% of the population, and are nearly four times more likely to be victims of homicide than the state's general population.
The majority of Indigenous people who go missing in Montana are 18 years old or younger, according to the state’s Department of Justice data.
Support Local Journalism
“Behind every one of those numbers is a family, and a member of our community,” said CSKT chairwoman Shelly Fyant.
Alme said the CSKT was tapped to develop the initial program because of its existing MMIP work.
The Tribes have been dedicated to combating the crisis for years, and created their own MMIP working group in 2018 after tribal member Jermain Charlo went missing in Missoula, Fyant said. Charlo is still missing.
The project comes a year after U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited the Flathead Reservation to outline his MMIP Initiative.
The pilot project also aligns with Savanna's Act, signed into law in October and and named after LaFontaine-Greywind, who was killed in 2017. The project will ensure that response plans will be dispersed to tribal communities after completion, Alme said.
The law also seeks to develop and clarify federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agency protocols for responding to missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Craige Couture, the CSKT's police chief, said he hoped the project will give tribal law enforcement agencies some sway when working with federal and state agencies. Tribal law enforcement are often the first to begin work on missing persons cases and are often related to those who go missing, he said.
"As a tribal agency, when you call other agencies they don’t always listen to you," he said. "We want to be able to be taken seriously when we make those phone calls."
Other initiatives including the President’s Operation Lady Justice Task Force, created in November 2019, and Montana's own task force have identified the need to create collaborate community plans for emergent cases in Indian Country.
"The response to the murdered and missing Indigenous people issue is more than a law enforcement response, it takes the entire community," Alme said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!