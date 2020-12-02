DOJ, Salish and Kootenai Tribes launch pilot response project to address MMIW cases

The pilot project also aligns with Savanna's Act, signed into law in October and and named after LaFontaine-Greywind, who was killed in 2017. The project will ensure that response plans will be dispersed to tribal communities after completion, Alme said.

The law also seeks to develop and clarify federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement agency protocols for responding to missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Craige Couture, the CSKT's police chief, said he hoped the project will give tribal law enforcement agencies some sway when working with federal and state agencies. Tribal law enforcement are often the first to begin work on missing persons cases and are often related to those who go missing, he said.

"As a tribal agency, when you call other agencies they don’t always listen to you," he said. "We want to be able to be taken seriously when we make those phone calls."

Other initiatives including the President’s Operation Lady Justice Task Force, created in November 2019, and Montana's own task force have identified the need to create collaborate community plans for emergent cases in Indian Country.

"The response to the murdered and missing Indigenous people issue is more than a law enforcement response, it takes the entire community," Alme said.

