Downing enjoys comfortable lead in state auditor race

As election results were tallied through the night, Republican Troy Downing maintained his double-digit lead for in the race for Montana auditor.

As of midnight, Downing leads with 305,159 votes, or 55%. Votes for Democrat Shane Morigeau totaled 220,968 or 40%, according to returns released by the Montana Secretary of State office.

Also in the race is Libertarian Roger Roots with 28,128 votes, or 5%.

"It's so early," Morigeau said shortly after 10 p.m. "Still a ton of ballots to be counted."

Returns from some of the state's most populous counties, including Yellowstone, were still slowly trickling in on election night as officials dealt with record numbers of ballots cast.

"Win or lose, I'm just happy to Montana is engaging," Morigeau said, referring to the high turnout.

Downing was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.

Morigeau, the Democrat, grew up on the Flathead Indian Reservation and was elected to the Montana House for a second term in 2018 after working as a state legislative lobbyist, prosecutor and most recently as an attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.