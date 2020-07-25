Dramatic decline found in Western bumblebee populations

"There are localized populations where it is still happy and healthy, but there have been declines in large parts of its previous distributions. ... Asking why these declines are happening is very important."

There are concerns that other species of bumblebees used in commercial pollination are spreading pathogens to the western bumblebee, Cox-Foster added.

"The role of pests and pathogens is of particular concern," she said. "There is also climate change and how that has affected the distribution of the bee. Agri-chemicals are also part of the stress issue."

Graves said the research doesn't point to one conclusive cause for the decline, which will be the focus of another research effort to better quantify particular threats.

"We have a sample design and have identified where we have gaps in knowledge," Graves said. "There are a lot of places in western North America where we have not done sampling for bumblebees for a long time. We need to support this kind of monitoring and research."

To that end, residents can get in on the action by downloading an app at bumblebeewatch.org and documenting what bumblebees they may come across. There have been an estimated 14,000 submissions from all 49 states where bumblebees occur.