Drilling, mines, other projects hastened by Trump order

Environmentalist Brett Hartl said the move to expedite major projects represents a "giveaway" to industries that curried favor with Trump.

"Building an LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant is not going to solve the problem that's happening in the country," said Hartl, government affairs director with the Center for Biological Diversity. "This is where wére potentially going to see environmental harm down the road, because they are skipping steps in the process."

The group sued the government in federal court to force it to release documents related to Trump's order after the group's initial request under the Freedom of Information Act was refused.

MacGregor's letter noted that some projects had been placed on shorter schedules prior to Trump's order. Some of those that were on the list were recently completed, such as last month's approval of drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Interior Department officials did not immediately provide responses to questions about MacGregor's letter from The Associated Press, including a request for details on how the environmental reviews are being expedited and whether any rules were being waived.

The bid to speed up reviews is in line with the Trump administration's greater emphasis on reduced regulatory burdens for corporations.