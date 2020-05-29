'Drive-in rodeo' to be held this weekend in Joliet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A “Drive-in Rodeo” will be held this Saturday and Sunday at a ranch in the Joliet area run by Sankey Pro Rodeo.

“Break out of your COVID-induced boredom,” the rodeo’s advertising flyer says. “And, enjoy bucking horse action from your lawn chairs or the comfort of your car.”

Wade Sankey said his family has worked with Carbon County officials on an “event mitigation plan,” that allows the rodeo to be held with a capped attendance 250 people.

The ranch is at 600 Upper Elbow Creek Road in Joliet. The rodeo begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids age 6 and over and are available at www.SankeyProRodeo.com. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets at the gate are $5 more, and the number of tickets sold is limited.

“It’s a little different than a regular rodeo,” said organizer Wade Sankey. “We’re just going to buck some horses, but the way it’s set up it will be more intimate and fun.”

Many rodeos in Montana and Wyoming have been canceled because of concerns over crowds during the COVID-19 pendemic. Stock contractors, rodeo officials and rodeo contestants have been pressuring governors and county health officials to fund ways for the events to continue.