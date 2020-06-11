'Drive-in' rodeos will continue through summer at Sankey ranch near Joliet

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The “drive-in rodeo” near Joliet will continue this Saturday and Sunday and, if all goes well, every weekend into August, said the promoter.

The rodeo is run by Sankey Pro Rodeo and held on the family’s ranch at 600 Upper Elbow Creek Road, just east of Joliet.

The rodeo begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for kids age 6 and over, and are available at www.SankeyProRodeo.com. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets at the gate are $5 more.

Wade Sankey said his family has worked with Carbon County officials on an “event mitigation plan,” that allows the rodeo with social distancing.

When the drive-in rodeo debuted two weeks ago, several hundred people attended over the two days, many of them parking around the arena and watching from lawn chairs in the bed of pickup trucks.

Because of COVID-19 restriction on crowding, many of the biggest rodeos in Montana and Wyoming have been canceled. Some cities, like Roundup, are going ahead with plans for rodeos of the Fourth of July weekend.

