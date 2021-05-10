Driver, 70, killed by train near Hardin

A 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a train Sunday evening in Big Horn County.

The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was driving northbound on Colstad Road when he crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by a train headed east, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was injured in the crash, which took place at 6:42 p.m., Trooper Joshua French's fatality report noted.

French said the road at that point was covered in dry gravel. He said drugs, alcohol and speed were not suspected factors in the crash.

The driver's name has yet to be released.

