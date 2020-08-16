Driver arrested after crashing into motorcycles in Sturgis

Foot teams from the Sturgis Police Department attempted to stop a car that was driving in the motorcycle only area of Sturgis at 1st and Main. The car sped away from the officers at a high rate of speed traveling northbound and failed to stop at the intersection with Lazelle Street. A Sturgis Patrol car was in the immediate area and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the car. Reports say the driver refused to stop and continued to drive in a reckless manner. The vehicle traveled through a private business's parking lot and came back out on to Harley Davidson Way traveling south towards Main Street. The vehicle made a right hand turn onto Main Street crashing into approximately six motorcycles.