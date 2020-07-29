Driver of semi struck by train in Roosevelt County ID'd

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man who died when the semi-truck that he was driving was struck by freight train in Roosevelt County Tuesday has been identified.

The man was 24-year-old Ashton Gillming, of Sidney, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper T’Elle Evans.

Gillming was traveling northbound on a private road near Brockton. At a crossing that met with BIA Route 1, a freight train traveling east struck the Freightliner Cascadia that he was driving, killing him on impact. Gillming was working as a hired hand for a local family, according to Evans.

The impact did not derail the train, and there were no other injuries reported, Evans said. Speed, drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

Amtrak trains running along the same railroad line in the Bainville-Culbertson area to the east have resulted in fatal crashes throughout the past year. Following the death of a 64-year-old Sidney man in May, the Montana Department of Transportation launched a review into the safety of the railroad crossing at Road 1013.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.