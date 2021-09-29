Drone incursions twice halt air attack on fire south of Big Sky

Drone overflights of the 74-acre Shedhorn fire burning south of Big Sky prompted forest officials to halt air operations twice.
"A second day of aircraft being grounded — including tankers, helicopters, and air attack — is resulting in increased fire activity on the Shedhorn fire this afternoon and firefighters having to take a more indirect suppression approach," said Marna Daley, public affairs officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, in a Tuesday email.
Wildland fires are drone no-fly zones because of the danger they impose to low-flying aircraft. Two helicopters were working the fire in addition to 40 firefighters on the ground with more scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.
“Drones cause significant safety concerns and cease all air operations,” said Corey Lewellen, agency administrator for the Shedhorn fire. “We can’t stress enough that all flying of drones over the fire must stop immediately.”
Ground crews are building a fire break along the northeast flank of the blaze which is burning in a high-elevation lodgepole pine forest.
The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the upper Taylor Fork drainage along Tumbledown Creek. The blaze is not too far from Trapper's Cabin Ranch acquired by the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center this spring. The group plans to turn the ranch and its five cabins into an outdoor educational center.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest and adjoining Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest are working on an area closure for the upper Taylor Fork drainage. The closure will start at the junction of Taylor Fork Road (#134) and Cache Creek Road (#135) and include the area and all trails leading into that area. A portion east of Shedhorn Creek is likely to be included in the closure, then south to Tumbledown Creek.
Cooler weather has helped firefighting efforts, but the cold front was preceded by strong, gusty winds. No rain or snow accompanied the storm.
After a hot and dry summer, grasses, shrubs and timber are exceedingly dry across the state, although much of the forest is no longer in fire restrictions. Consequently, hunters, recreationists and all forest users are asked to make sure they put any campfires dead out.
The cause of the Shedhorn fire remains unknown.
Anyone with information about the drone is asked to call Daley at 406-570-5526.