Drought conditions are widespread in Montana

There’s no complaining about dry weather, Carney said. All a farmer can do is live from raincloud to raincloud and hope they’re timely from now into summer.

In Richland County, the extension office is advising ranchers to plan ahead for summer pastures that don’t offer cattle much to eat. At the end of April, the office hosted the Montana State University “Ranch Cats,” a group of livestock, range and forage experts.

There is still time for May and June moisture to turn things around, but Extension Agent Tim Fine said ranchers need to be familiar with the precipitation received so far and understand how much rain would need to fall in the next month and a half to bring the region back to normal moisture levels.

“Fortunately, we got about an inch of rain, depending on where you are in the county, this past weekend, but that’s the most we’ve had in a long time,” Fine said. “It helped, but didn’t necessarily pull us out of the really dry category.”