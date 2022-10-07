Drought conditions worsen in upper Missouri River Basin

In what has become a continual refrain this year, September precipitation was once again below average in the Missouri River Basin.

September runoff above Sioux City, Iowa, was 0.6 million acre-feet, 47% of the long-term average, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Soil conditions in the upper Missouri River Basin continue to be very dry. According to the Drought Mitigation Center, more than 90% of the Missouri River Basin is experiencing some form of abnormally dry conditions or drought, which is almost a 20% increase from the end of August.

“Runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin was below average during the month of September and is expected to remain low throughout the rest of 2022,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

The 2022 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Basin, updated on Oct. 1, is 19.5 MAF, 76% of average and 0.7 MAF lower than last month’s annual runoff forecast. Average annual runoff for the upper Basin is 25.7 MAF.

Total system storage as of Oct. 5 was 48.5 MAF, which is 7.6 MAF below the base of the flood control zone. Due to the extremely dry conditions in the upper Missouri River Basin, the system is expected to lose an additional 2.0 MAF before the 2023 runoff season begins in March of 2023.

With releases at 4,000 cubic feet per second, Fort Peck Reservoir's elevation is expected to drop only a quarter of a foot by the end of October to an elevation of 2,219.5 feet.

In mid-September, the USACE posted the draft 2022-2023 Annual Operating Plan on its website. The comment period on the draft will close Nov. 23.

A public meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Fort Peck Interpretive Center at 11:30 a.m. regarding the plan. A list of other meetings in the basin can be found at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/.