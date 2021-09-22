Drought drains Canyon Ferry waterfowl ponds

Drought has drained the ponds at the Canyon Ferry Wildlife Management Area this year meaning hunting opportunities during the youth and general waterfowl season will be limited.

Pond 2 at the WMA is dry, Pond 4 is expected to be completely dry in about a week, and water levels in Ponds 1 and 3 are also down significantly. There has not been any water going into Ponds 2 or 4 for more than two months, according to Adam Grove, wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Townsend.

“There simply has not been enough water flow in the Missouri River for most of the summer to provide adequate water to the canals that supply water to Ponds 2, 3 and 4 to keep the water levels up,” Grove said.

Water from the ponds also drains below the surface into Canyon Ferry Reservoir when the lake's water levels are lower than the ponds, which has been the case all summer. The reservoir did not come close to reaching full pool this year due to drought conditions, Grove said.

Low water levels this season may provide some habitat benefits for next season by aerating the soil. If next year is a normal water year, it’s likely the ponds will see growth of aquatic vegetation and invertebrates, enhancing habitat for waterfowl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0