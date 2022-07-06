Drought, floods and the future: state committee delves into data

While talking about drought in Montana on Wednesday, Troy Blandford couldn’t be in his Helena office because it flooded over the holiday weekend.

The example of heavy and late precipitation was a common theme throughout the governor’s drought and water supply advisory committee meeting. Especially when compared to last year, this spring’s cooler, wetter weather has improved drought conditions across much of the state. The holdout continues to be the region east of the Rocky Mountain Front and extending into northern Fergus County, the group learned.

The committee, which has met five times, is tasked with overseeing a rewrite of the Montana Drought Management Plan, which hasn’t been updated since 1995. Blandford’s presentation provided a demonstration on how monitoring reports are written, noting that the duties rotate from his position with the Montana State Library to other agencies’ experts.

“This is a complex, nuanced analysis we have to go through,” he explained, looking at variables like precipitation, soil moisture and snowpack.

Floods

The fact that the drought committee was meeting on the heels of historic flooding that swept across Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties was not lost on the group.

“Somebody called the conditions inconsistent,” said Kathy Chase, a surface-water specialist with the U.S. Geological Survey in Bozeman. “A week before the flood hit we were debating drought conditions.”

Chuck Dalby, a former Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation surface-water hydrologist, said the flooding is a signal of what could be a new “hydrological regime for peak flows.” He said the longer snow hangs on into the spring in the high country, the more easily a rain storm — like the one that hit south-central Montana on June 11 — can trigger flash flooding.

“I look at the upper Yellowstone as déjà vu all over again,” he said in an interview following the meeting. “I was one of the principal investigators of the ’96 and ’97 floods for the upper Yellowstone task force.”

During the last 50 years, he said on average there’s been a 30% reduction in annual snowpack for the April 1 measurement of snow water equivalency in Montana’s mountains. In other words, how much water the snow holds.

“That means more of that moisture is falling as rain,” Dalby said. “As that trend continues into the future it may be easier to more frequently get floods like we’ve seen this last year.”

A U.S. Department of Agriculture graph showed the snow water equivalent for the upper Yellowstone River drainage in mid-May below the median. Then snow storms over Memorial Day and the following week pushed the SWE outside the normal range. By July, that graph line took a steep turn south, demonstrating how quickly the snow had come out of the mountains following the rainstorm and warmer temperatures.

The flooding was an example of mountains with low annual snowpack still capable of producing a “huge runoff,” said Aaron Fiaschetti, of the USGS.

Data, data

When questioned about how the state may be able to better predict similar future events, Chase said “data, data.” One of the earliest indications the USGS had that the flood was unusual came from stream gauges on the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs, just north of Gardiner and Yellowstone National Park. On June 12 the gauge read a flow of 20,000 cubic feet per second and by the next day had climbed to 49,400 cfs, according to provisional data yet to be verified. That gave the agency only a day or two to alert the communities of Livingston and Billings downstream of the amount of water on its way.

Arin Peters, a senior service hydrologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the flash flooding shows how important it is to have stream gauges and snow monitoring sites. As USGS has had to reduce its number of stream gauges for lack of funding, Peters said it was a “huge loss.” He also noted that even with long-term records, when they are broken by “tens of feet, all bets are off.”

According to the USGS’s provisional data, the Yellowstone River at Corwin Springs previous high flow was 32,200 cfs. At Billings, the river hit 84,000 cfs compared to a previous peak of 82,000. Both those previous high flows came in 1997.

Demonstrating the wide distribution of the rain on snow event, USGS data also recorded high flows on the Lamar, Gardner, Boulder, Stillwater and Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone rivers. The provisional height of the Stillwater River was 23,900 cfs compared to the previous peak in 1967 of 12,000 cfs. The Clarks Fork at Edgar hit a peak flow of 21,900 cfs compared to the previous record in 2020 of 11,400 cfs.

Forecasting

The meeting also highlighted the difficulty, even with the best science available, to predict weather very far out into the future. Michael Downey, Drought Program coordinator for the DNRC, wrote a report for the committee outlining how in late March the forecast was for another dry spring in Montana. That quickly changed in early April, and the forecast shifted to a wetter, colder spring and in some areas a wetter than average June. The wet weather helped alleviate drought conditions across much of the state, especially considering that in December Montana had the largest number of regions in “exceptional drought” in 22 years of record keeping.

“North-Central Montana will likely remain in drought through the summer and into the fall with drought conditions easing across the rest of the state,” Downey wrote in his report.

Ian Foley, with the Department of Agriculture, noted these conditions can be seen in Havre where precipitation is three inches below normal. Although some winter crops looked good, he said it was hard to paint a consistent picture across the state.

Likewise, Mike Honeycutt, of the Department of Livestock, said there was a little more reason for ranchers to be positive after the recent green-up of forage, with the exception of the area just east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

The big story of this year has been the timing of moisture, whereas last year by this date the state was fighting large fires, Downey said. This year the spring rains have dropped the state’s wildfire danger to normal for July.

“What a difference a year makes,” he said.