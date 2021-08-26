Drought, hoppers put Montana wheat farmers on the ropes

In many of Montana’s best wheat growing areas, grasshoppers beat farmers to the harvest.

“For the most part, we’re looking at less than five bushels to an acre,” said Shelley Mills, of Valley County Extension. “And when you think about our lentils, they couldn’t get the lentils because the crop was so short. Every crop was short. Wheat was like eight inches tall and headed-out.”

It is hard to harvest crops so stunted that farm equipment can’t make the cut without being damaged by rocks. Valley County anchors a region that normally produces 45% of Montana’s spring wheat and is the epicenter for pulse crops like chickpeas and lentils. There are a few farmers in this northeast corner of the state that, because of its abundance refer to the area as the "platinum rectangle", a little jab at the productive northcentral part of the state known as the Golden Triangle. No one’s crowing this year.