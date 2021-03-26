Dry March, uncertain spring moisture, concerns Montana officials

Zeroing in on different river basins across Montana, the Bitterroot received just over an inch compared to an average of around 4 inches. On the Flathead, March saw more than 1 inch but is normally closer to 4-½ inches; and on the Madison, March precipitation was under 2 inches when the average is closer to 3.5 inches.

“For March it’s been extremely dry across the northern two-thirds of the state,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, water supply specialist for the NRCS. “It’s really just been this last week, since last Friday, that we’ve started to see improvement across the southern tier.”

For irrigators, the water supply looks good at most reservoirs with the exception of Clark Canyon and Fresno, which hasn’t received water from the St. Mary’s Canal because of repair work. There are questions about Canyon Ferry, Tiber and Bighorn reservoirs because the soil is so dry that upstream runoff could be limited. Irrigators may also pull more water from streams earlier than usual, according to Clayton Jordan of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“It’s hard to predict how that water supply will turn out,” he said.

On the flip side, the dry soils mean lower chances of flooding on most water basins, the exceptions being the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers.

Forecasts