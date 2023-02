Ducks Unlimited will hold its Ducks on Ice fundraising ice fishing tournament at Canyon Ferry Reservoir on Feb. 18 starting at 7 a.m.

The event will be based out of the Silos Campground. The cost is $40 for adults, $30 for ages 17 and younger. More information can be found online at ducksonice.org or by phoning 406-451-1125 or 801-661-9023.