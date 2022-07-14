Dude ranches subject of July 23 talk in Cody

Award-winning author Lynn Downey discusses her latest book, "American Dude Ranch," at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West July 23 from noon – 1 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium.

Downey’s history considers dude ranching across the years, tracing its influence on everything from clothing to cooking and showing how ranchers adapted to changing times and vacation trends. The work demonstrates how the tradition of the dude ranch, America’s original western vacation, is deeply connected with the culture and history of the American West.

These vacation resorts hosted and inspired famed Hollywood stars such as Gary Cooper and Elvis, as well as renowned author Ernest Hemingway, who recreated at various Wyoming dude ranches, and the screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz who wrote portions of Citizen Kane at a California dude ranch.

Downey’s book also offers a rare look at women’s place in this story, as they found personal and professional satisfaction in running their own dude ranches. Downey also examines resorts that catered to African American and Jewish clients, as well as famed stripper Sally Rand’s dude ranch for nudists.

Downey received a research fellowship from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in 2019 allowing her to study the vast dude ranching collections held by the McCracken Research Library, as well as many Wyoming dude ranches.

Downey is an independent author, historian and archivist from northern California wine country. She is the author of "Arequipa Sanatorium: Life in California’s Lung Resort for Women" and the award-winning debut novel, "Dudes Rush In." She was the company Historian for Levi Strauss & Co. in San Francisco and wrote the first biography of its founder, "Levi Strauss: The Man Who Gave Blue Jeans to the World."

The talk is followed by a book signing at the Center’s Points West Market. This program is hosted by The Papers of William F. Cody in recognition of the National Day of the Cowboy.