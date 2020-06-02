Early primary results put Graybill, Knudsen in lead in AG's race

Early voting results Tuesday night put Austin Knudsen in the lead for Republicans and Raph Graybill in the lead for Democrats in the state’s attorney general race.
Knudsen led the two-way Republican primary as of 8:50 p.m., with roughly 42,000 votes to Jon Bennion’s approximately 33,000.
The early results reflect that 215 of the state’s 663 voting precincts had returned results, all but four of which returned only partial results.
For the Democrats, Graybill showed roughly 35,000 votes to Kimberly Dudik’s approximately 28,000, as of 8:50 p.m.
Roy Davis, the lone Green Party candidate, had 404 votes in the early returns.
Knudsen was elected Roosevelt County attorney in 2018 after serving two terms as speaker of the Montana House. He served a total of four terms as a state representative and worked throughout his legislative career in private practice, both at a law firm in Plentywood and his own firm in Culbertson. He has practiced law for 12 years.
Bennion has worked in the Montana Department of Justice under Attorney General Tim Fox since 2013, currently overseeing the legal services division. The other half of his 15 years in law was spent as in-house counsel for the Montana Chamber of Commerce, plus one year clerking for a state district judge in Billings.
Graybill currently works as chief legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock, a job he began in August 2017. Before that he clerked at the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for one year and practiced law in Seattle for 10 months. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found he was qualified for the ballot and that his legal experience met the five years active practice threshold, after a backer of Graybill’s primary opponent asked for a ruling.
Dudik worked as a nurse before turning to law, which she has practiced for 16 years. Dudik has worked as a prosecutor in the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office and in then-Attorney General Steve Bullock’s office, and in private practice in Missoula. She is currently serving her fourth term in the Montana House of Representatives.
Davis has worked in law for 24 years in private practice in Helena, mostly for his own firm. Before that he worked as a police officer in Helena for five and a half years.
Graybill led the field in fundraising, with $313,503 as of May 22, the Montana Free Press has reported. Dudik was next at $234,867, although nearly $97,000 of that was self-financed, the online news site reported. Bennion raised $223,804 and Knudsen raised $165,395 with roughly $7,000 of that self-financed, according to Montana Free Press reports.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!