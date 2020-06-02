Early primary results put Graybill, Knudsen in lead in AG's race

Graybill currently works as chief legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock, a job he began in August 2017. Before that he clerked at the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for one year and practiced law in Seattle for 10 months. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found he was qualified for the ballot and that his legal experience met the five years active practice threshold, after a backer of Graybill’s primary opponent asked for a ruling.

Dudik worked as a nurse before turning to law, which she has practiced for 16 years. Dudik has worked as a prosecutor in the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office and in then-Attorney General Steve Bullock’s office, and in private practice in Missoula. She is currently serving her fourth term in the Montana House of Representatives.

Davis has worked in law for 24 years in private practice in Helena, mostly for his own firm. Before that he worked as a police officer in Helena for five and a half years.

Graybill led the field in fundraising, with $313,503 as of May 22, the Montana Free Press has reported. Dudik was next at $234,867, although nearly $97,000 of that was self-financed, the online news site reported. Bennion raised $223,804 and Knudsen raised $165,395 with roughly $7,000 of that self-financed, according to Montana Free Press reports.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.