Early returns give McKinnon lead in Montana Supreme Court race
From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series
110420-loc-supcopix.jpg

Montana Supreme Court candidates Mike Black, left, and Laurie McKinnon

Early returns on Tuesday night gave Justice Laurie McKinnon a lead over challenger Mike Black in this year's contested Montana Supreme Court race. 

McKinnon had 143,762 votes as of 9:45 p.m., giving her a 55% to 45% lead over Black, who had 118,350 votes.

The early returns were roughly half the total votes expected to be counted. 

McKinnon, the incumbent, is currently finishing her first term on the Montana Supreme Court. Before that, she served as a judge for five years in the state’s Ninth Judicial District, which covers Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties. Prior to taking the bench, McKinnon was a prosecutor in both Montana and Baltimore. 

Black is a civil attorney. He’s served in the Department of Justice under both Attorneys General Steve Bullock and Tim Fox, specializing in part on election law. For three years he worked as litigation director at Montana Legal Services Association, which provides legal advice and other services to low-income people.

Speaking around 8:45 p.m., Black said he was pleased that his concerns about dark money spending against him in the race did not come to fruition. 

"And so I'm happy about that, regardless of what happens," he said. 

Black had anticipated third-party groups would spend on negative advertising to attack him, after the Montana Growth Network spent $121,065 to attack McKinnon's then-opponent, Ed Sheehy. 

"We put a lot of information out there," Black said. "We did the best we could under the COVID circumstances, and when the voters are done voting, we’re going to know what it is, and it’s not going to be because of dark money this time." 

Black said he planned to go to bed and would wake up and see where things stood in the morning. 

"You know a court race, it’s hard because I'm running against an incumbent, and it’s a low-information race. It’s really hard to get the word out," he said.

McKinnon did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday night. 

The race was sharp in tone. In his op-ed, Black said McKinnon hadn't remained impartial as a Montana Supreme Court justice but instead had taken on an advocate’s role "hoping to hit a home run for her wealthy patrons and to overturn settled Montana law.”

In return, McKinnon said in her op-ed that Black’s criticisms during the campaign demonstrated "he does not have the integrity or leadership required to sit on Montana’s highest court and that he will grasp at anything to win this election."

Black said McKinnon favored corporations over individual consumers. She “is clearly opposed to Montanans seeking public access to public land and water,” a Black campaign flier said. He argued her dissent in one case showed she doesn’t respect Montana law allowing for access to an abortion. That case was decided 4-3, with McKinnon and two other justices dissenting.

In response, McKinnon said Black’s criticisms showed he was aligning himself with specific political interests and failing to uphold the principle of an independent judiciary. She said each court case involves complex issues that couldn’t be reduced to mere pro-public access or anti-public access positions, for instance.

Black has said he didn't consider himself a challenger in the race because he filed to run first, after McKinnon had said in mid-2019 she planned to retire.

When she later changed her mind and filed for reelection, Black questioned who had persuaded her to do so, and whether she was promised financial support from the sort of third-party group that backed her candidacy in 2012.

McKinnon wrote in her op-ed that the idea was “depraved.” She said it was other judges at a judicial conference who encouraged her to run again and named the judges.

In the June primary McKinnon received 169,546 votes, or 53% of the total. Black received 94,445 votes, or 30%. Missoula attorney Mars Scott received 54,036 votes, or 17%.

No sitting Montana Supreme Court justice has lost to a challenger since 1996. In that year Justice Charles Erdmann lost to challenger Jim Regnier. Erdmann had been appointed to the bench the year before.

The Montana Supreme Court has seven justices who serve eight-year terms.

Black bio

Black grew up in Havre and attended the University of Montana as an undergraduate. He earned his law degree from Cornell University Law School.

Currently in private practice in Helena, Black’s frequent campaign line is that he’s represented some of the poorest people in Montana and some of the richest. His pitch to voters in part focuses on his civil expertise: “I work on complicated cases that are complicated factually and legally, and I fight with some of the best lawyers in Montana every day. I don’t believe that my opponent in this race or even anybody else on the Montana Supreme Court has that kind of experience.”

He worked at the Department of Justice under Attorneys General Steve Bullock and Tim Fox. Black touts his work in that role litigating election law cases, including two in the run-up to the 2012 general election.

In Lair v. Motl he successfully helped defend the state’s campaign contribution limits against a challenge on free speech grounds. A district court order allowed for unlimited political spending for six days, unleashing a flood of money. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court and upheld the limits. Subsequent appeals failed.

In Sanders County Republican Central Committee v. Bullock, Black helped defend a state law banning political parties from endorsing or spending in the state's nonpartisan judicial elections but was largely ruled against. The court found parties could endorse and spend indirectly, but could not give directly to judicial candidates.

Black was litigation director for three years at Montana Legal Services Association, which provides legal advice and other services to low-income people.

Black submitted his name for consideration during a Supreme Court vacancy in 2014 but was not selected. He submitted his name for consideration during a 2017 vacancy as well but withdrew that submission before a selection was made.

McKinnon bio

McKinnon grew up in Baltimore and graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She worked as a prosecutor in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney office before moving to Montana in 1995. She prosecuted felony cases for both Glacier and Teton counties.

In 2007, McKinnon was elected district court judge for the Ninth Judicial District, which covers four counties in the northwest part of the state. There she established the district’s first and only chemical dependency treatment court. She was named Judge of the Year in 2010 by Montana Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA connects adult volunteers with children in abuse and neglect cases.

McKinnon was elected to the Montana Supreme Court in 2012. Since then she’s written 381 majority opinions. McKinnon was recognized with the Montana State Bar’s Karla M. Gray Equal Justice Award for her work developing a program that connects volunteer attorneys with low-income individuals to mediate parenting disputes.

“I think what I bring to the court is, first of all, hard work,” McKinnon said. “You know, I always feel that my oath is to the citizens of Montana. It’s not to the other members of the court, in order to reach a majority decision.”

McKinnon is studying for a doctorate in judicial studies from the University of Nevada. She also sits on the executive committee of the Appellate Judges Conference, a division of the American Bar Association. At the ABA she’s an advisor on a separate committee studying the impact and legality of fines and fees on indigent criminal defendants.

