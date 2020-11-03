Early returns give McKinnon lead in Montana Supreme Court race

Early returns on Tuesday night gave Justice Laurie McKinnon a lead over challenger Mike Black in this year's contested Montana Supreme Court race.
McKinnon had 143,762 votes as of 9:45 p.m., giving her a 55% to 45% lead over Black, who had 118,350 votes.
The early returns were roughly half the total votes expected to be counted.
McKinnon, the incumbent, is currently finishing her first term on the Montana Supreme Court. Before that, she served as a judge for five years in the state’s Ninth Judicial District, which covers Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties. Prior to taking the bench, McKinnon was a prosecutor in both Montana and Baltimore.
Black is a civil attorney. He’s served in the Department of Justice under both Attorneys General Steve Bullock and Tim Fox, specializing in part on election law. For three years he worked as litigation director at Montana Legal Services Association, which provides legal advice and other services to low-income people.
Speaking around 8:45 p.m., Black said he was pleased that his concerns about dark money spending against him in the race did not come to fruition.
"And so I'm happy about that, regardless of what happens," he said.
Black had anticipated third-party groups would spend on negative advertising to attack him, after the Montana Growth Network spent $121,065 to attack McKinnon's then-opponent, Ed Sheehy.
"We put a lot of information out there," Black said. "We did the best we could under the COVID circumstances, and when the voters are done voting, we’re going to know what it is, and it’s not going to be because of dark money this time."
Black said he planned to go to bed and would wake up and see where things stood in the morning.
"You know a court race, it’s hard because I'm running against an incumbent, and it’s a low-information race. It’s really hard to get the word out," he said.
McKinnon did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday night.
The race was sharp in tone. In his op-ed, Black said McKinnon hadn't remained impartial as a Montana Supreme Court justice but instead had taken on an advocate’s role "hoping to hit a home run for her wealthy patrons and to overturn settled Montana law.”
In return, McKinnon said in her op-ed that Black’s criticisms during the campaign demonstrated "he does not have the integrity or leadership required to sit on Montana’s highest court and that he will grasp at anything to win this election."
Black said McKinnon favored corporations over individual consumers. She “is clearly opposed to Montanans seeking public access to public land and water,” a Black campaign flier said. He argued her dissent in one case showed she doesn’t respect Montana law allowing for access to an abortion. That case was decided 4-3, with McKinnon and two other justices dissenting.
In response, McKinnon said Black’s criticisms showed he was aligning himself with specific political interests and failing to uphold the principle of an independent judiciary. She said each court case involves complex issues that couldn’t be reduced to mere pro-public access or anti-public access positions, for instance.
Black has said he didn't consider himself a challenger in the race because he filed to run first, after McKinnon had said in mid-2019 she planned to retire.
When she later changed her mind and filed for reelection, Black questioned who had persuaded her to do so, and whether she was promised financial support from the sort of third-party group that backed her candidacy in 2012.
McKinnon wrote in her op-ed that the idea was “depraved.” She said it was other judges at a judicial conference who encouraged her to run again and named the judges.
In the June primary McKinnon received 169,546 votes, or 53% of the total. Black received 94,445 votes, or 30%. Missoula attorney Mars Scott received 54,036 votes, or 17%.
No sitting Montana Supreme Court justice has lost to a challenger since 1996. In that year Justice Charles Erdmann lost to challenger Jim Regnier. Erdmann had been appointed to the bench the year before.
The Montana Supreme Court has seven justices who serve eight-year terms.
