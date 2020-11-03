Early returns give McKinnon lead in Montana Supreme Court race

"We put a lot of information out there," Black said. "We did the best we could under the COVID circumstances, and when the voters are done voting, we’re going to know what it is, and it’s not going to be because of dark money this time."

Black said he planned to go to bed and would wake up and see where things stood in the morning.

"You know a court race, it’s hard because I'm running against an incumbent, and it’s a low-information race. It’s really hard to get the word out," he said.

McKinnon did not return multiple requests for comment Tuesday night.

The race was sharp in tone. In his op-ed, Black said McKinnon hadn't remained impartial as a Montana Supreme Court justice but instead had taken on an advocate’s role "hoping to hit a home run for her wealthy patrons and to overturn settled Montana law.”