RIVERTON, Wyo. — Some Wyoming mountains are expected to receive the first accumulating snow of the approaching winter season.
The National Weather Service says rain is expected to turn to snow late Tuesday night at elevations above 8,000 feet.
The snow is expected to continue through Wednesday night.
Mountain ranges that are expected to see snow include the Absaroka, Teton, Bighorn, Wind River and Wyoming.
Snow is also expected in parts of Yellowstone National Park.