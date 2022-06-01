East Boulder Mine tailings expansion hearings scheduled

Two years after having an expansion approved for its tailings storage to extend the life of the East Boulder Mine, Sibanye Stillwater Mining Co. is seeking approval of two more expansions.

Two public meetings are scheduled for June 23 to provide information and take comments on the proposal.

The meetings will begin at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. During the first 30 minutes of each meeting, officials from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Custer Gallatin National Forest will give a presentation on the environmental impact statement, the permitting process and a description of the proposed project. A question-and-answer session and the opportunity to provide public comment will follow each talk.

The meetings will be held in the Community Meeting Room at the Big Timber Carnegie Library, 314 McLeod Street, and will be live-streamed via Zoom. If you are interested in attending, register for one of the meetings by June 20 at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/public-scoping-meeting-east-boulder-mine-amendment-004-registration-342367348957

Public comments can also be submitted in writing or online through June 27.

Last expansion

In 2020, the Custer Gallatin National Forest approved Sibanye expanding its waste rock facility 23 miles south of Big Timber along the base of the Beartooth Mountains. That work was meant to extend the mine’s life through 2033.

Now the multinational mining company is seeking to have a tailings facility in Lewis Gulch and Dry Fork authorized, a total of about 470 acres. The facilities are meant to allow the mine to operate through 2045 and 2047, respectively.

For more details, the application for the project is available on the Forest Service website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61385.

Precious metals

The East Boulder Mine is one of the only producers of platinum and palladium in the world. Its sister operation, the Stillwater Mine, operates to the southeast near Nye. Both Sibanye mines target the same geological formation, known as the JM Reef area.

Under its expansion plan at the East Boulder Mine, Sibanye Stillwater is proposing to: expand the current mill site area from 249 acres to 723 acres; construct the Lewis Gulch Tailings Storage Facility on 88 acres near the current borrow pit for storage of an estimated 5.8 million cubic yards of material allowing mining to continue until 2043 or 2045; another 39 acres would be disturbed with roads and infrastructure for the tailings pit.

To the north of the current mine, Sibanye is also proposing to construct the Dry Fork Waste Rock Storage Area across a total of 96 acres, 46 of which are national forest land. Thirty-five of those acres are in the North Absaroka inventoried roadless area. The storage area would be built in three phases, beginning in 2025 and running through 2035. A new road, bridge, water lines, ponds and an electric tower are part of the project. The new facility would hold another 5.4 million cubic yards of waste rock, extending the mine’s life to around 2036 to 2047.

Both estimates of mine life are based on the current mining rate.

Concerns

The mine’s expansion of its waste rock facilities has concerned some downstream landowners who voiced their fears in a September Billings Gazette story. Leon Royer said he was worried that Sibanye-Stillwater and Sweet Grass County commissioners had done little to protect downstream landowners if a dam breach were to occur.

The company’s own dam breach assessment, released as one of the forms in its application, projects that failure of the structure could result in the East Boulder Campground – less than four miles downstream – being inundated under 16 feet to 24 feet of water within 17 to 18 minutes. At peak discharge the water flow could hit more than 141,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at the campground.

Even by the time the water reached the Yellowstone River confluence 37 miles downstream, about three-and-a-half to five hours later, the water level would be 3 feet higher and running at more than 70,000 cfs, the report estimated.

“Critical infrastructure that could be affected by the breach include numerous bridges along the Boulder River and Highway 298 and Highway 90,” the report said.

Although Sibanye Stillwater is required to model the possibility of the dam failing, company officials have defended the design as the best technology has to offer. The most common reasons for dam failure, the report concluded, are unusual weather events like a 500- to 1,000-year flood, poor design or construction, improper management and/or a significant earthquake.

As time goes on and the pond dries up, the tailings should present less of a threat of downstream flooding, the engineers concluded.

Support

Royer said he's given talks around Sweet Grass County to raise awareness of the issue and to voice his concerns. He has asked the agencies to extend the comment period for the public, saying people need more time to study the issue and reply.

He's also urging the DEQ and Forest Service to consider requiring Sibanye Stillwater to dry stacking its tailings, removing the problem of a possible dam breach and flood.

"So, we're in the fight now," Royer said. "The local people who understand this are engaged."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0