Eastern Montana storms produced baseball-sized hail, powerful winds, possible tornado

After hitting McCone and Garfield counties, the line of storms continued and "it seemed like it intensified again as it got up close to the Glasgow area," said Jamba, the Glasgow meteorologist.

The suspected tornado between Glasgow and Nashua wasn't especially strong as far as tornadoes go, with winds that may have been around 80 mph. It did appear to have caused some damage to a carport roof and may have moved a boat, Jamba said. A preliminary estimate put the tornado at EF 0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the strength of tornadoes. The scale tops out at 5, which is reserved for the strongest tornadoes.

"An EF 0, we probably get two or three of those in Eastern Montana every year," Jamba said.

Elsewhere, straight-line winds created more havoc. In St. Marie, wind gusts might have reached 90 mph, Jamba said.

As far as Valley County goes most of the damage was caused by wind.

"It really was a wind event for us. It wasn't really a hail event for us at all," the meteorologist said. Still, there was plenty of rain. The weather service's rain gauges collected 1.94 inches of rain between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.