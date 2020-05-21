Eastern Montana storms produced baseball-sized hail, powerful winds, possible tornado

7 Day Forecast
A line of thunderstorms that moved Wednesday night through parts of Eastern Montana apparently produced straight-line winds as fast as 90 mph and a small tornado between Glasgow and Nashua.
Survey teams from the National Weather Service in Glasgow fanned out Thursday to collect information to be compiled into reports about the band of separate storms that may have stretched across 70 miles.
Storms apparently emerged from Rosebud and Custer Counties, according to NWS. Powder River County was also hit by super cell storms. Some barns and shelters were destroyed, said Brian Tesar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.
Before continuing north, the storms smacked the Miles City area with hail the size of golf balls and in some cases tennis balls. NWS Billings also got reports of baseball-sized hail about 10 miles northeast of Miles City.
Wind gusts northeast of Miles City reached speeds of about 66 to 75 miles per hour and the storm uprooted trees and damaged windshields and power poles.
The band of storms continued into Garfield and McCone Counties, reaching southern McCone County by about 8 p.m.
"There was enough damage to knock down 100 power poles on Highway 200 between Brockway and Circle," said Ted Jamba, a meteorologist with NWS Glasgow.
Garfield County Disaster and Emergency Services reported that McCone Electric was counting 100 three-phase poles down between Brockway and Flowing Wells, with 14 transmission line poles also down. The total count of single poles down was unknown Thursday morning. Crews from other parts of the state were coming in to help, and power outages could last between two and three days, according to Garfield County DES.
The storm knocked out power across the county, including for the communities of Jordan, Cohagen, Angela, Brusett, Rock Springs and Van Norman. There was power in Sand Springs, according to Ann Miller, the DES coordinator for Garfield County.
There was some hope that power could be restored Thursday to Jordan, but the DES coordinator said there were "absolutely no guarantees because of all the damage."
Speaking shortly before 1 p.m., Miller said she did not have confirmed reports of livestock or other agriculture losses, but that the county would reach out to ranchers and other producers Thursday afternoon.
"We do have some producers in our area that have been lambing, so that will be concern," she said. The sheriff's office had conducted a flyover of the county earlier Thursday to survey some of the damage. "We have significant damage to outbuildings in rural areas as of right now," Miller said.
Several businesses, including Ryan Grocery in Jordan, were also shut down because of the power outage, and Miller said DES was working to check with businesses who may need assistance finding generators.
After hitting McCone and Garfield counties, the line of storms continued and "it seemed like it intensified again as it got up close to the Glasgow area," said Jamba, the Glasgow meteorologist.
The suspected tornado between Glasgow and Nashua wasn't especially strong as far as tornadoes go, with winds that may have been around 80 mph. It did appear to have caused some damage to a carport roof and may have moved a boat, Jamba said. A preliminary estimate put the tornado at EF 0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures the strength of tornadoes. The scale tops out at 5, which is reserved for the strongest tornadoes.
"An EF 0, we probably get two or three of those in Eastern Montana every year," Jamba said.
Elsewhere, straight-line winds created more havoc. In St. Marie, wind gusts might have reached 90 mph, Jamba said.
As far as Valley County goes most of the damage was caused by wind.
"It really was a wind event for us. It wasn't really a hail event for us at all," the meteorologist said. Still, there was plenty of rain. The weather service's rain gauges collected 1.94 inches of rain between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
The jet stream helped keep the storms organized. In referring to a storm as organized, Jamba said he was talking about to the way in which the updraft and downdraft in the storm were interacting so as to allow spin.
"If there's no organization with these storms, the downdraft will choke out the storm and it will die," he said.
Billings was largely spared by the extreme weather. Forecasts early Wednesday had said Billings had a chance for isolated severe thunderstorms, but areas to the east were considered at greater risk. There were some reports of pea-sized hail in the Heights and around Shepherd and Huntley.
"The storm system itself had some drier air that kind of cut up through our area and the best moisture and the best dynamics with the storm were located to our east," Tesar said.
In Garfield County, Miller, the DES coordinator said she wanted to thank NWS Glasgow. They got in touch with her about the potential for the storm earlier in the week and stayed in contact, which gave her a chance to try and get the word out.
"I really feel like that, even though we had locations sustain damage, I feel like that early warning about this storm system in particular was really helpful," Miller said.
Reports from NWS Glasgow detailing the behavior of the storms and some of the damage caused could be released late Friday afternoon or early evening.
