Eastern Montana surveys damage from storm that produced tornado

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eastern Montana took stock Wednesday of hail and wind damage from rough storms the day before that also produced a tornado near Winnett.

West of Winnett a small tornado was reported by the Petroleum County Sheriff's Department, said Mark Avery, a meteorologist with the Glasgow National Weather Service.

Avery didn't have many details on the tornado, but it didn't appear to cause any damage in the rural area, he said.

In northeast Montana wind and hail did the most damage. Wind blew a roof off a house in Valley County and peeled shingles off another home near the Frenchman Reservoir in Phillips County.

Northeast Montana saw extremely strong wind gusts. At the Malta airport a gust of 89 mph was recorded, Avery said.

Wind and hail damage was reported across Central and Eastern Montana following Tuesday's storms, said Billings-based NWS meteorologist Joe Lester.

About 13 miles east of Judith Gap wind toppled grain bins and there was some crop damage reports across Wheatland County, he said.

Hail ranging from 1 to 2 inches in size was reported across much of Eastern Montana.