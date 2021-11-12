Economic growth in Montana slows as COVID drags on

The region’s economy continues to improve, but is slowing as COVID-related struggles wear on progress longer than observers had expected, a Minneapolis Federal Reserve economist said Friday.
Persistent sickness, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and higher prices are lasting longer than originally expected, said economist Ron Wirtz. Those observations follow an October survey of 431 businesses in northern tier states from Michigan to Montana.
A strong majority of businesses, 70%, reported input price increases of more than 5%, while 60% said those price increases are flowing to customers. The smallest portion of the increase in prices occurred between July and October, an indication that price increases aren’t getting significantly worse, but are sticking around, Wirtz said.
Business confidence in the recovery is waning, though the gains when balancing all sectors is a net positive.
“There's this challenge fatigue. I think we expected to see some relief from the above pressures,” Wirtz said. “But due to Delta (variant) and some of those other compounding factors, we're really seeing that these challenges are not dissipating maybe as quickly as we'd hoped. And they're also contributing to really broad labor force problems.”
In Montana’s largest communities, evidence of businesses closing because of labor shortages is ample, especially in the service industry. Some popular restaurants have closed for good.
More than 40% of hotels, restaurants and bars surveyed told the Federal Reserve they were experiencing revenue declines. Consumers have given a consistent response to the COVID-19 surges, the latest being the Delta variant. These businesses have struggled more with COVID consequences than any other sector since the pandemic started.
Montana has endured a brutal fall surge of COVID-19 with new cases, hospitalizations and deaths on par with the last two months of 2020, the difference being there was no vaccine available a year ago. Thursday the state was averaging seven deaths a day. Friday, Yellowstone County Health officer John Felton stressed that the people dying from COVID-19 in Montana’s largest county are mostly unvaccinated.
“As our community mourns the hundreds of neighbors who have lost their lives to COVID-19, we continue to see that most of the fatalities and most of the hospitalizations involve people who weren’t vaccinated against the virus,” said Felton, president and CEO of RiverStone Health.
Construction revenue declines were on par with hotels, restaurants and bars in the six states surveyed, though the causes were more likely because of supply chain issues and higher prices, Wirtz said.
Another sector socked by COVID is health care, with 25% of those surveyed reporting revenue losses and 65% of health care businesses reporting that revenue was mostly flat. Only 10% of health care businesses reported revenue increases and those a modest 5% to 15%. Since the beginning of the pandemic hospitals have struggled as the number of elective surgeries and other services that pay the bills have declined.
“We have seen tremendous disruption in our traditional lines of health care delivery throughout the past year, and particularly as we've gone through the Delta surge,” said Rich Rasmussen, Montana Hospital Association president and CEO. “We've been surging now in in Montana since early September. What that has done is disrupt elective procedures. Those procedures traditionally contribute to the hospital's bottom line that allows us to do all the work we do to offset losses in other areas.”
Nursing shortages mean some procedures aren’t done because the staff isn’t available to provide critical care. Another revenue challenge is contract labor, which costs more. These pressures started with the pandemic and never really let up, Rasmussen said.
Wages continue to rise across the region in businesses of almost every size, with 90% of employers with 250 or more workers reporting increases in wages paid.
The one category reporting wage cuts was sole-proprietor businesses, with nearly 25% reporting a reduction in wages and half reporting little or no change. While the majority of sole proprietors reported no wage increase, the number of business startups has increased, Wirtz said.
Evidence of business startups in Montana was mostly anecdotal. Corbyn Allison of Billings-based Big Sky Economic Development said interest from new entrepreneurs at her office has been steady. BSED uses a private analytics provider to monitor local economic trends. That data shows total wages for self-employed people in Yellowstone County at $44,000 on average, a high point only matched by 2015.
Tax records at the Montana Department of Revenue show that the statewide number of sole proprietors reporting business income in 2020 was 81,048, down 2,400 people from 2019.
Several states in the Ninth District of the Federal Reserve have attempted to prod people back into the job market by ending enhanced unemployment benefits early, Montana included. Those efforts haven’t produced a measurable difference yet.
“You had Montana and the Dakotas terminate those programs in June. And in September, the programs got terminated in Wisconsin and Minnesota,” Wirtz said. “What I haven't seen is much of a difference in response from any of those states. It's early so I don't think that this is a done deal. I think we will have more to say about this as we go, but that's what we know so far."