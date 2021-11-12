Economic growth in Montana slows as COVID drags on

More than 40% of hotels, restaurants and bars surveyed told the Federal Reserve they were experiencing revenue declines. Consumers have given a consistent response to the COVID-19 surges, the latest being the Delta variant. These businesses have struggled more with COVID consequences than any other sector since the pandemic started.

Montana has endured a brutal fall surge of COVID-19 with new cases, hospitalizations and deaths on par with the last two months of 2020, the difference being there was no vaccine available a year ago. Thursday the state was averaging seven deaths a day. Friday, Yellowstone County Health officer John Felton stressed that the people dying from COVID-19 in Montana’s largest county are mostly unvaccinated.

“As our community mourns the hundreds of neighbors who have lost their lives to COVID-19, we continue to see that most of the fatalities and most of the hospitalizations involve people who weren’t vaccinated against the virus,” said Felton, president and CEO of RiverStone Health.

Construction revenue declines were on par with hotels, restaurants and bars in the six states surveyed, though the causes were more likely because of supply chain issues and higher prices, Wirtz said.