Economists see fossil fuel bias in NorthWestern's energy plans

“They also overlook NorthWestern’s limited access to import energy. For example, Synapse points to PacifiCorp’s reliance on purchasing energy as an example that NorthWestern should follow. But Synapse overlooks the fact that NorthWestern already counts on the Mid-Columbia market to provide more energy to meet winter peaks than even PacifiCorp believes is reasonable. Given the shortfall in both NorthWestern’s supply and the shortfall expected in the near term in the broader region, NorthWestern also believes that Synapse has an unreasonably high confidence that renewable resources will generate when NorthWestern needs them to (in other words, the capacity value for wind and solar that Synapse recommends is higher than what existing renewable resources have historically provided during NorthWestern’s peak load periods).”