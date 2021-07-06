Ekalaka community plants heritage orchard to preserve homesteader history

Preserving such trees is “an incredibly valuable program for Montana,” according to Kolb, because they protect and conserve living historic artifacts of pioneer life.

The Ekalaka trees are all estimated to be more than 75 years old, with some well over 100, Moore said. The community of Ekalaka was founded in 1885. Many of the first settlers in the area were from Minnesota, she said, with family ties to Sweden.

Grafting

Ekalaka’s heritage orchard will be grafted onto a cold-hardy rootstock of Russian descent, known as Budagovsky, or Bud, 118. To graft the heirloom varieties, new spring growth will be cut from the old trees in August, Mendrey said.

Finding new growth on old trees can be difficult. She will also bring some cuttings from the Ekalaka trees back to the research center to try to grow them there.

“Success rates can be variable with the best circumstances,” she said.

Sometimes, two buds from different trees will be grafted onto the same root stock with the one performing poorer later removed.

Taste of home

The history behind the Ekalaka-area trees, and their locations, has sparked Cook’s curiosity.