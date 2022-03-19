Ekalaka man killed in rollover crash in Carter County

An Ekalaka man was killed and teen injured in a rollover crash outside of his hometown early Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old was driving a Chevrolet sedan south Montana Highway 7, according to a statement from Montana Highway Patrol, with a 17-year-old boy as a passenger. At around mile marker 8.6, a few miles north of Ekalaka, the car went off the road and overturned.

The vehicle rolled several times through a cow pasture. The driver was ejected. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The 17-year-old passenger was taken to Dahl Memorial Healthcare in Ekalaka to be treated for minor injuries, MHP reported. Neither of the two were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

Although the crash remains under investigation by MHP, alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. The road conditions were dry at the time of the wreck, according to MHP.

Saturday’s fatality occurred a day after MHP released a report on a wreck earlier this month that killed a 15-year-old boy from Broadus when the car he was driving in Powder River County collided head-on with a diesel. A passenger in the car, a 13-year-old girl, was flown to Salt Lake City to be treated for her injuries.

A Wyoming woman died March 3 after the pickup truck she was driving on Bay Horse Creek Road went off the road and overturned. The force ejected her from the truck, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 19 people have died so far in 2022 on Montana’s roads, according to the latest crash data from MHP, down from the 32 fatalities reported during this same time last year. Alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in about a third of the 240 fatalities investigated by MHP in 2021, according to preliminary data. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor in either of the two previous crashes.

