Ekalaka vs. Ekalaka: MT Supreme Court case could decide who owns the fire department

Within the hundreds of pages of legal documents in the case, there isn't much the parties agree on.

“The EVFD Board of Trustees has been the sole decision maker on the sale and purchase of equipment and apparatus and paid for fuel, supplies, training, personal protective equipment and educational materials from its own accounts even though those expenses are, for the benefit of the Town but provided by EVFD,” the fire department states in its appeal.

The EVFD claims that in the past the town would draft contracts with it, which would be needless if the department was a entity of the town. The town has also forced the fire department to take out its own loans for new equipment, money that would have to be repaid by the department, the filings claim.

Roughly $800 from Ekalaka is sent to the EVFD yearly.

At the same time, the town holds the titles of all the vehicles and insures them. Ekalaka claims the volunteer department has always been an entity of the local government.