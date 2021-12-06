Election fraud argument gets an audience with Montana’s Department of Justice

“The purpose of the meeting was to present evidence of election irregularities and vulnerabilities to the AG for consideration, with the goal of having him sign on in support of the lawsuit Lindell intended to drop on Nov. 23rd,” Manzella wrote. “Ultimately, he did not sign onto the lawsuit.”

According to multiple national news stories, Lindell spent much of November attempting to garner support from state attorneys general for a lawsuit challenging the 2020 presidential election results before the U.S. Supreme Court. In September, Lindell vowed publicly to file the complaint before Thanksgiving as part of his ongoing effort to reinstall Donald Trump in the White House. But no attorneys general signed on to the lawsuit, prompting a rebuke from Lindell ahead of the holiday weekend. Lindell has not filed a lawsuit with the court.

In a livestream video on Nov. 22, Lindell accused Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, of pressuring attorneys general not to support his complaint.

“How dare the RNC try and stop this case from getting to the Supreme Court,” Lindell said. “Shame on you, RNC.”