Electric cooperatives contract with Montana's largest solar project

An 1,100-acre solar project slated for Baker secured a contract Wednesday to sell power to Basin Electric Power Cooperative and its Montana members.
Cabin Creek Solar Project will be the largest of its kind in Montana. Under the purchase power agreement, it will supply power to the co-ops for 15 years. The life of the project is 35 years.
“We’re committed to using renewable and carbon-free power when it makes sense for our members," said Ryan Hall of the Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association. "As non-profit, member-owned cooperatives, our first thought is always our members, and we want to give them the best portfolio we can for the best value.”
Roughly 400,000 Montanans receive power from the state’s customer-owned cooperatives. More than half the state’s 25 co-ops will benefit from the solar project. The purchase cost of the power will be less than $30 a megawatt hour, according to Basin. The prices paid by members will vary, depending on each local cooperative’s costs for transmission and services.
Cabin Creek developer Clénera Renewable Energy, of Boise, Idaho, describes the project as two 75-megawatt solar arrays, each spanning 550 acres. The location is within 10 miles of Baker to the northwest, said Jared McKee, Clénera director of business development.
“This is a project that will be in the ground for 35 years and will be increasing the tax base of the county and also providing employment,” McKee said.
Over 35 years, the solar project is expected to pay $8 million in property taxes to Fallon County, plus an additional $5 million to the state. Construction is expected to begin in 2022 or early 2023 and will create about 300 construction jobs, McKee said. After the solar project is complete, it will take five full-time workers to maintain it.
Cabin Creek is a big renewable energy project for Basin and Montana’s cooperatives, which have supported several small solar projects at the local level, but nothing the size of Cabin Creek.
Basin consists of 141 cooperatives spread across nine states. The cooperative group serves 3 million electric customers with a mix of renewable, coal, nuclear and hydropower resources. In February, Basin contracted for power from a 128-megawatt solar project near Rapid City, South Dakota.
The Cabin Creek Solar Project will be the largest renewable energy project of any kind in Montana for Basin, which emphasized that the project, large enough to power 30,000 homes, will eliminate 265,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year from the cooperatives’ portfolio.
For perspective, a 25% share of Colstrip Unit 4 produces about 350,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. The figure comes from Colstrip shareholder Puget Sound Energy which says it will remove 350,000 tons of carbon dioxide from its portfolio by selling 185 megawatts CU4 capacity to NorthWestern Energy and Talen Energy.
Cabin Creek isn’t Clénera’s only Montana project. Last year, the company announced it would build a 160-megawatt solar project north of Dillon. That 1,300-acre development, Apex Solar Project, would be Montana’s largest solar development, but the company has yet to come to terms on pricing with would-be buyer NorthWestern Energy. The goal is to bring Apex Solar on line by the end of 2021.
The Montana Public Service Commission last week held hearings on Apex Solar to set terms after the Clénera and NorthWestern couldn’t reach an agreement. Federal law requires regulated utilities offer a hookup and contract to alternative energy resources. The Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 was created to promote domestic energy and renewable energy after the national energy crisis of the 1970s. The law requires a utility to offer a price equal to its marginal cost to produce the power itself. Known as “avoided cost,” renewable energy developers in Montana almost always dispute it as being too low; those developers must turn to the PSC to come up with a rate.
Clénera has other Montana projects in early development, McKee said. The company has 1.7 gigawatts of solar power in production, or construction in seven states, including Wyoming, where Sweetwater Solar became that state's first major solar array, at 700 acres, in 2018.
