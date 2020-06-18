Electric cooperatives contract with Montana's largest solar project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An 1,100-acre solar project slated for Baker secured a contract Wednesday to sell power to Basin Electric Power Cooperative and its Montana members.

Cabin Creek Solar Project will be the largest of its kind in Montana. Under the purchase power agreement, it will supply power to the co-ops for 15 years. The life of the project is 35 years.

“We’re committed to using renewable and carbon-free power when it makes sense for our members," said Ryan Hall of the Montana Electric Cooperatives’ Association. "As non-profit, member-owned cooperatives, our first thought is always our members, and we want to give them the best portfolio we can for the best value.”

Roughly 400,000 Montanans receive power from the state’s customer-owned cooperatives. More than half the state’s 25 co-ops will benefit from the solar project. The purchase cost of the power will be less than $30 a megawatt hour, according to Basin. The prices paid by members will vary, depending on each local cooperative’s costs for transmission and services.

Cabin Creek developer Clénera Renewable Energy, of Boise, Idaho, describes the project as two 75-megawatt solar arrays, each spanning 550 acres. The location is within 10 miles of Baker to the northwest, said Jared McKee, Clénera director of business development.