Electric scooters

In this May 28, 2019, file photo a man on a scooter passes a parked scooter along the Mission Beach boardwalk in San Diego.

 AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

BOZEMAN — A Montana woman will launch an electric scooter business in Bozeman that aims to alleviate parking problems and help people better explore the city.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Blink Rides will offer about 100 scooters for the public to rent beginning this weekend.

Owner Lana Kitto says the scooters will be accessible through an app costing 99 cents. Each ride will cost $1.50 for the first minute plus 30 cents for every minute after.

Kitto says she even designed the scooters to operate in snowy winters making them two-times heavier than average.

Authorities say all bike laws apply including avoiding sidewalks, for which there is a $40-violation fee.

Neighboring city officials say electric scooters were banned due to safety concerns and for not being discarded properly.

