Electric vehicles pose challenges for Montana highway plans

Admittedly behind other states in installing electric vehicle charging stations for what’s expected in a national conversion to electric vehicles over the next 13 years, Montana is in line to receive up to $42 million for the transition.

The U.S. Department of Transportation last week launched a five-year, $5 billion program to assure electric vehicles have places to plug in along what DOT is calling “alternative fuel corridors.” The corridors are routes that states have previously identified for charging stations. The funding formula would make Montana eligible for up to $42.9 million to install stations along 2,141 miles of interstate and highways within the state.

Electric vehicles could account for half of all U.S. manufactured automobiles in 2030 if the federal government meets its clean energy goals.

Rob Stapley, with Montana’s Department of Transportation, said the federal investment marks a turn in EV charging station development. Most of the stations installed by state government so far have depended on funding from the Volkswagen Clean Air Act civil settlement, which resolved VW’s sale of 590,000 diesel cars with software rigged to cheat federal emissions standards, specifically nitric oxide. State DOT hasn’t been a part of that.

“Just about everything that's happened has been directed through the Department of Environmental Quality. They have been installing chargers and have a plan,” Stapley said. “DOT, really has not done anything with this. We're trying to get our arms around it. The infrastructure bill that was signed says there's dollars in there for it. So, we're trying to figure that out, along with everything else in that bill.”

The VW money flowed through DEQ because it was specifically tied to Clean Air Act violations.

Passed by Congress in November, the infrastructure bill is a once-in-a-generation $1 trillion investment in American infrastructure. For Montana, the bill is a more than $3 billion investment in roads, airports and water projects, with millions more in the liner notes for things like EV charging stations and energy infrastructure.

Thursday, following U.S. Transportation’s $5 billion rollout, Stapley was informed by the regional U.S. Transportation office that Montana was eligible for just over $6.3 million through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

There are conditions for receiving the money. Montana has to craft an EV charging station plan by August to qualify. Otherwise the funding will be made available to other states, Stapley said. Beyond the initial planning requirement, state transportation needs to parley with Montana legislators about the state’s commitment for the next biennium. There is a required state match of about 23%.

Stapley said Montana will take a look at plans by large western states like Colorado and Nevada, which are ahead on electric vehicle planning and have tackled the challenge of long distances between communities.

The long distances between Montana towns pose unique challenges for entirely electric vehicles, which require more pitstops than cars with combustion engines, and more time to re-power.

The U.S. Department of Transportation provides an online national map of charging stations for electric vehicle owners. The map indicates there are about 70 places to recharge in Montana.

“The residents of Montana are used to travelling long miles. The immediate need is probably not for the resident, it is for the tourist industry. And for those folks that are coming to Montana to visit, are they able to do that?” Stapely said.

State Transportation is already communicating with state lawmakers about other issues related to the transition away from cars that run on gasoline, namely a decline in gas tax revenue, which is important to highway funding.

There are at least 1,100 electric vehicles licensed in Montana now, said Ben Brouwer of Montana DEQ. That electric vehicle count represents vehicles registered by January 2021. Over the last couple years the department has worked with communities and stakeholders to develop two types of stations: fast stations for people traveling; and slower, level-two charging stations for people who can charge more slowly, perhaps while they’re at work or shopping.

“The guidance from the federal infrastructure bill is for placing charging stations every 50 miles, fast-charging station locations every 50 miles. And that's the general guidance that we've been using in our planning and in our funding opportunities,” Brouwer said. “As battery range improves, certainly cars can go much further than 50 miles, but that 50-mile gap will provide extra redundancy for travelers and actually extra assurance that they'll have the charging equipment when they need it.”

Friday in the Second Avenue North parking garage in downtown Billings, a Chevy Spark EV with Massachusetts license plates was charging up. Billings opened six vehicle charging stations in May 2021, with Mayor Bill Cole ceremoniously cutting a gas hose, instead of a ribbon. He used a battery-operated reciprocal saw instead of scissors. DEQ’s charging station program provided the funding.

There are 21 charging stations in various stages of development in Montana. The big push currently is to establish more fast-charging stations, pushing the number of fast chargers to 18. Brouwer said DEQ will be involved in the next planning phase as well.

“The funding that we've released so far, has really been focused on building out a backbone of fast-charging equipment along high-use corridors, so specifically the full length of I-90, the full length of I-15, I-94, Highway 93, and Highway 2,” Brouwer said. “We anticipate the federal funding will also be prioritized along those routes, which are designated by the Federal Highway Administration as alternative fuel corridors. And those designations are made based on Montana's nomination of those corridors.”

There are several private partners in the charging stations across the state, which were announced last December.

NorthWestern Energy was awarded grants to develop charging stations in Big Timber, Billings, Conrad, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Great Falls, Hamilton, Hardin and Helena. That grant helps cover the cost of a fast-charging station and one level-two charger at a Town Pump in each community, according to DEQ.

Town Pump received grants to install charging stations at convenience stores in Eureka, Kalispell and Libby.

Missoula Electric Cooperative installed one fast-charging station and one level-two charger at the Seeley Lake Community Foundation.

And GBP Enterprises installed a fast-charging station at Gardiner Travel Center, just outside the Yellowstone National Park North Entrance.

