Elk calf illegally shot near White Sulphur Springs
An elk calf was illegally shot on private land near White Sulphur Springs on Oct. 11, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The calf was shot and wounded along the Smith River road near Sheep Creek between the hours of 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., then abandoned. The calf was later euthanized.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FWP violation hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Those with information can also contact White Sulphur Springs Game Warden Tanner Mitchell at 406-308-9057.

