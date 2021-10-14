Elk calf illegally shot near White Sulphur Springs

An elk calf was illegally shot on private land near White Sulphur Springs on Oct. 11, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
The calf was shot and wounded along the Smith River road near Sheep Creek between the hours of 7:30 and 10:30 a.m., then abandoned. The calf was later euthanized.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the FWP violation hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Those with information can also contact White Sulphur Springs Game Warden Tanner Mitchell at 406-308-9057.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!