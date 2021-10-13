Elk hunters kill charging grizzly sow

A small group of hunters shot and killed a grizzly bear in the backcountry east of Gardiner on Oct. 3, according to Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The hunters were butchering an elk they had killed near Bull Mountain during an early season rifle hunt in Hunting District 316 when the bear appeared and charged the group. The hunters shot and killed the bear during its charge and were not injured. The bear was a 3- to 5-year-old female without cubs.

Wildlife and enforcement staff from FWP and the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Gardiner Ranger District met with the hunters and confirmed the bear mortality. The incident is still under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The encounter prompted FWP to remind outdoor recreationists to:

• Be aware of your surroundings and look for bear sign.

• Read signs at trailheads and stay on trails. Be especially careful around creeks and in areas with dense brush.

• Carry bear spray. Know how to use it and be prepared to deploy it immediately.

• Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.